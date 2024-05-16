Restaurant Offers Man Free Meal of His Choice After He Asks for Spare Food

Sometimes, a small, heartfelt gesture can let someone know that they matter. A heartwarming moment between a cashier and man at El Sur Street Food Co. in Little Rock, Arkansas perfectly captures a beautiful exchange of true, selfless caring.

This story was first recounted by Rhonda Chung on her Facebook page. According to Chung, the a man entered the family-run Honduran-style restaurant and inquired about any food they planned to toss away. Instead of ignoring his request, the cashier, named Chris, greeted the customer with compassion, kindness, and respect. He offered the man any item off the menu, and even asked if he would like to sit at a table to enjoy the meal.

Chung describes the experience by stating, “El Sur Street Food Co. is the epitome of compassion and local love. This person came in and asked if they had any food they were willing to toss his way and the guy behind the counter said I would love to pay for your food and asked if he would like to hear some recommendations. Right off the bat he offered the huge Con Todo baleada instead of trying to give him cheap stuff like chips and salsa or a pupusa.”

“He asked if the guy wanted to eat at a table or if he wanted it packed to go, and when the person said that he wanted to make sure he wasn’t bothering the business the guy behind the counter said I am not bothered by you being here and offered a table. Amazing food, amazing folks. This is the Arkansas I want.”

The posture in which the employee interacted with the man exemplifies uninhibited benevolence, from one human to another. Beyond offering a comfortable place to enjoy a meal, the employee created a connection with someone who may often times be overlooked. Users on social media are reacting to this story with a strong sense of joy, admiration, and hope for this type of compassion to preside over everyday life. People commented on the enjoyable experiences they had at this restaurant and commended the cashier for the hospitality he shared.

A positive story such as this, guides people towards expressing kindness towards others. At the core of this sweet story, is a wonderful moment shows that this restaurant not only serves food, but also serves up kindness, one customer at a time.

A cashier at El Sur Street Food Co. in Arkansas offered a man inquiring about spare food the chance to enjoy any meal from their menu, on the house.

People on social media platforms are beaming with hope, as they react to this simple yet meaningful act of kindness.

A story worth crossing over on that other social media platform. A small interaction and moment observed that exemplifies what makes many of us @LRproud501 . And should you pass through the Rock City, do stop in at El Sur for the great eats (baleadas & papusas!) & kind welcome.

h/t: [Upworthy]



