Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color

From sunset hues to ocean blues, nature boasts countless colors that inspire artists to capture landscapes on canvas. However, rather than using oil paints or pastels, New Mexico-based artist Carolina Torres crafts miniature landscapes from thread. Each meticulously rendered scene features a variety of embroidery stitches that look just like textured paint strokes. Torres mounts many of her finished pieces inside tiny ornate frames, mimicking landscape paintings in a gallery.

“What I like the most about creating embroidered landscapes is seeing how the pieces come to life, stitch by stitch,” Torres tells My Modern Met. “I love creating unique, colorful, and vibrant pieces that remind us of the power and beauty of nature. My art is definitely a tribute to it.” Colorful skies are depicted with pastel-colored threads that merge like natural gradients. Knotted clouds appear to billow out from the frame, and tiny oceans, mountains, and fields are stitched with precise detail.

For those who are inspired to take up embroidery as a new craft, Torres’ advice is to be “curious, to explore, to try new things every time.” She adds, “Creativity comes and goes, but practice helps to encounter it.”

Check out Torres’ miniature embroidered landscapes below and buy your own piece of miniature art from her Etsy shop.

Caroline Torres stitches embroidery art that look like miniature landscape paintings.

Each pocket-sized work of art captures nature's beauty using a variety of stitches and colored thread.

Torres often mounts her finished works within ornate frames, mimicking landscape art in a gallery.

