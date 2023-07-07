Home / Art / Installation

World’s Largest Spherical Building Debuted Spectacular Light Show for the Fourth of July

By Margherita Cole on July 7, 2023

Two months ahead of its official debut, the world's largest spherical building, the Sphere, put on a spectacular Fourth of July show. Its incredible 580,000-square-foot wraparound LED screen—called the Exosphere—transformed into an array of colorful displays that lit up the night. From the American flag to fireworks to a lifelike Moon, these dazzling animations illuminated the Las Vegas skyline.

The Sphere is an astounding 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide and its Exosphere is the largest LED screen in the world. “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard—it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” says Guy Barnett, senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development. “Last night's show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere's captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways.”

Independence Day was the Sphere's first performance. Its 1.2 million LED pucks possess 48 LED diodes which help it change into 256 million colors. In this way, it is able to smoothly change from an underwater terrain into a glassy surface and beyond. “Sphere’s Exosphere is a 360-degree canvas for brand storytelling that will be seen around the world, offering our partners an unparalleled opportunity to become part of the greatest show on Earth. There’s nothing comparable to the impact of displaying innovative brand and immersive content on the world’s largest video screen. The extraordinary experiences we can create are only limited by imagination, and we’re thrilled to finally share with the world the spectacular potential of the Exosphere,” says David Hopkinson, president and chief operating officer of MSG Sports.

Sphere will officially open in September with the band U2. The following month, artist Darren Aronofsky will debut his show Postcard from Earth at the venue. You can purchase tickets to see the Sphere in person online.

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Photo: Screenshot via Sphere/YouTube

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Photo: Screenshot via Sphere/YouTube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sphere (@spherevegas)

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Photo: Screenshot via Sphere/YouTube

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Photo: Screenshot via Sphere | YouTube

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Photo: Screenshot via Sphere/YouTube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sphere (@spherevegas)

Sphere: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Dezeen]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Margherita Cole
