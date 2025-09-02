Home / Photography

Photographers Capture Underground Pools and Passages of Lechuguilla Cave in New Mexico

By Regina Sienra on September 2, 2025
Formations in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Jean Krejca

For most of the 20th century, Lechuguilla Cave, New Mexico, was seen as a minor geological formation in the expansive Carlsbad Caverns National Park. However, in the 1950s, explorers noticed wind blowing from the floor of the cave, making them think there was more to it below the rubble-covered ground and began digging. Three decades later, cavers finally broke through, striking gold. The cave is now considered one of the longest and most intricate caves in the world, home to striking formations and rare minerals.

To share the beauty of Lechuguilla Cave with the world, geoscientist and cave explorer Max Wisshak joined forces with photographers and writers for a photography book called Lechuguilla Cave: Discoveries in a Hidden Splendor.

“The book project is our means of sharing at least a glimpse of our privileged experience and excitement,” Wisshak tells My Modern Met. Those whose work are featured in the book are among the most active explorers in the cave, meaning it all comes from a place of deep love and understanding for Lechuguilla. Curated and edited alongside cave microbiologist Hazel Barton, Wisshak describes the creative process behind the book as a blast and an honor.

So far, 150 miles of Lechuguilla Cave have been explored. With every new survey, the cave offers new insights as to how underground chambers like these are formed and the microbial beings found there. Its beauty earned the entire Carlsbad Cavern National Park the title of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995. But due to its complexity, entrance is limited, with the NPS restricting explorations to highly trained speleologists with pre-approved plans.

“Our goal was to showcase the extraordinary beauty and remarkable science of Lechuguilla Cave and take readers on our journey of preparing for and exploring this wonder of the underground,” Wisshak explains. “We illuminate how to live and work successfully underground, highlight the challenges of discovering and mapping new passages, and detail the extraordinary measures taken to preserve and protect Lechuguilla Cave.”

For Wisshak, the most challenging part was “the art of photographing darkness.” All of the photos in the book were taken with very limited gear on week-long exploration expeditions. “However, we turned these limitations to our advantage,” the photographer shares, “as having fewer options for capturing a scene requires greater creativity in finding effective solutions for lighting and composition. We hope that the results will give viewers a powerful sense of place and an emotional impact, imparting the same sense of awe and wonder that was felt when these places were originally discovered.”

Ultimately, Wisshak and his peers’ images capture an otherworldly allure that makes Lechuguilla one of the most breathtaking sites on Earth. “As an atheist, sitting quietly in such a ‘cathedral’ built by nature, staring at the giant formations of glittering gypsum crystals suspended from the ceiling, evokes deep feelings of awe and wonder that could be described as a spiritual experience,” says the photographer.

You can order a copy of Lechuguilla Cave: Discoveries in a Hidden Splendor on the book’s website.

Lechuguilla Cave is considered one of the longest and most intricate caves in the world, home to striking formations and rare minerals.

Pool inside Lechuguilla cave

Photo: Max Wisshak

To share the beauty of Lechuguilla Cave with the world, Max Wisshak joined forces with photographers and writers for a book called Lechuguilla Cave: Discoveries in a Hidden Splendor.

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Stephen Eginoire

“Our goal was to showcase the extraordinary beauty and remarkable science of Lechuguilla Cave and take readers on our journey of preparing for and exploring this wonder of the underground,” Wisshak says.

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Max Wisshak

Those whose work are featured in the book are among the most active explorers of the cave.

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Robbie Shone

So far, 150 miles of Lechuguilla Cave have been explored. With every new survey, the cave offers new insights as to how caves are formed and the microbial beings found there.

speleologist in Lechuguilla cave marvels at formation

Photo: Max Wisshak

Due to its complexity, entrance to Lechuguilla Cave is limited, with the NPS restricting explorations to highly trained speleologists with pre-approved plans.

speleologist in Lechuguilla cave studies a pool

Photo: Robbie Shone

For Wisshak, the most challenging part was “the art of photographing darkness,” as all photos were taken with very limited gear on week-long exploration expeditions.

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Peter Bosted

“We illuminate how to live and work successfully underground, highlight the challenges of discovering and mapping new passages, and detail the extraordinary measures taken to preserve and protect Lechuguilla Cave.”

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: James Hunter

“We hope that the results will give viewers a powerful sense of place and an emotional impact, imparting the same sense of awe and wonder that was felt when these places were originally discovered.”

speleologist in Lechuguilla cave marvels at formation

Photo: Max Wisshak

Ultimately, Wisshak and his peers’ images capture the otherworldly allure that makes Lechuguilla one of the most breathtaking sites on Earth.

Formation in Lechuguilla Cave

Photo: Stephene Eginoire

You can order a copy of Lechuguilla Cave: Discoveries in a Hidden Splendor on the book’s website.

Lechuguilla Cave book

Lechuguilla Cave Book: Website
Max Wisshak: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Max Wisshak.

