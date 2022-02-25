Home / Art / Drawing

Runner Celebrates the Lunar New Year by Tracking His Route in the Shape of a Tiger

By Arnesia Young on February 25, 2022
Runner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running Routes

February 1 marked the arrival of the Lunar New Year in 2022. And amidst the traditional festivities of the East Asian holiday, one San Francisco man chose to ring in the Year of the Tiger with a little creativity…and a lot of exercise. Known colloquially as the “Picasso of Strava” or the “Human Etch-A-Sketch,” avid runner Lenny Maughan decided to celebrate the new year by running the streets of San Francisco along a carefully sketched out route that forms the shape of a tiger. Using the social fitness tracking app Strava, Maughan was able to record his convoluted path through the city and turn his challenging run into a mind-blowing piece of Strava art.

As his honorary titles imply, Maughan is well known for his unconventional “street art” and has amassed quite a following that keeps up with his latest running masterpieces. But Tiger Run is easily his most ambitious and intricate piece yet. According to his stats, the meticulously drafted Strava route covers a total distance of 95 miles, and it took Maughan almost 22 hours over a period of four days to complete the design. Now factor in the almost 9,000 feet of elevation gained and nearly 13,000 calories burned during the activity, and even without the resulting tiger drawing, this run is ridiculously impressive.

And if you’re wondering whether the whole endeavor is as complicated as you imagine, it is. Maughan usually starts the process by printing out a paper map and highlighting the desired shape of his route. “San Francisco is my canvas,” he explains. “I use the streets as framework for what I want to do, find shapes, and make it work. Kind of like how little kids look up at the clouds.”

The runner usually has to go through several versions of a sketch before he’s actually ready to take to the streets. And once he’s running, if he’s not careful, one wrong turn could ruin the entire piece. “You can't see the lines drawn until after you finish your run, so it's such a joyful feeling when you put in all of that work and you finally finish and get to see what you envisioned at the end,” Maughan admits.

Scroll down to see more of Lenny Maughan’s incredible Strava art, including more animals of the Lunar New Year. To keep up with his latest routes, follow the runner on Instagram or Strava.

Avid runner Lenny Maughan celebrated the Lunar New Year by creating an intricate piece of Strava art to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Relive ‘Tiger Run'

Maughan has made running the shape of the New Year's corresponding animal a tradition every time the holiday rolls around.

Runner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running RoutesRunner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running Routes

The runner also does a new piece of “street art” every month, even recreating the work of famous artists like Frida Kahlo and Michelangelo with his intricate Strava routes.

Runner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running RoutesRunner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running RoutesRunner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Creates Street Art for Lunar New Year Using Strava AppRunner Makes Drawing of a Tiger on the Streets of San Francisco Using Strava Running RoutesLenny Maughan: Instagram | Strava
h/t: [Canadian Running Magazine]

All images via Lenny Maughan.

Related Articles:

Delectable Pomegranate Pie Celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger

What Is Chinese New Year? Unraveling the History of the Enchanting Festival

Giant Tiger Mural Roars a Colorful Bouquet of Flowers and Glistening Gems

Learn How to Draw a Tiger in This Step-by-Step Tutorial

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nigerian Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Hyperrealistic Portraits Entirely in Charcoal
Artist Creates Single Continuous Line Drawings With Other Images Hidden Within
100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now
Artist Creates Giant “Memento Mori” Drawing of a Skeleton Filled With Plant Life
Idyllic Pastel Drawing of Two Sleeping Women Looks Like a Victorian-Era Painting
Learn How to Draw Flowers, Trees, and Other Plants With These Books

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Artists Who Were Masters of Drawing, From Leonardo da Vinci to Pablo Picasso
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October
Vibrant Drawings Use Layers of Colors and Lines To Visualize Portraits of Modern People
11 Essential Ink Drawing Tips That Will Help All Artists Go With the Flow
Mesmerizing Architecture Drawings Look Like Impossible Geometric Mazes
B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.