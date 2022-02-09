Home / Food Art

Delectable Pomegranate Pie Celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger

By Margherita Cole on February 9, 2022
Lunar New Year Pie by The Pieous

What better way to welcome the year of the tiger than with a fierce-looking pie? Creative baker Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin (aka The Pieous) made a special pomegranate pie in celebration of Lunar New Year. It features a stunning, hand-painted tiger sleeping on a branch of a cherry blossom tree.

Clark-Bojin documented the entire process of creating the complex pie crust, from drawing and cutting out the paper stencil, to molding the dough into the right shapes, and finally, painting the details. In the end, all of her hard work paid off as the completed dessert looks almost too beautiful to eat. Behind the Chinese character and floating blossoms is a glimpse into the scrumptious pomegranate filling that makes this pie an edible work of art.

In addition to sharing images of how she prepares her tasty treats on Instagram, Clark-Bojin has created a book called Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book, which walks through some of her best designs with step-by-step photos and instructions. Baking enthusiasts can learn from the experienced “pie-oneer” and discover the joy of making one-of-a-kind pies.

Scroll down to see more amazing pie designs, and follow her on Instagram to add Clark-Bojin's scrumptious cakes to your feed.

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin (aka The Pieous) celebrated Lunar New Year and the year of the tiger with a fantastic pie creation.

Lunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The PieousLunar New Year Pie by The Pieous

Check out some of her other creative pies:

Creative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousCreative Pie Crust Design by The PieousJessica Leigh Clark-Bojin / The Pieous: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin / The Pieous.

