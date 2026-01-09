Home / Technology

LG Debuts AI-Powered Home Robot Designed To Do Your Household Chores for You

By Sara Barnes on January 9, 2026

LG ClOiD Robot

We all have chores we loathe. Maybe it’s folding laundry, or it’s cooking after a long workday. They are the sort of tasks you often wish you could offload to someone else. Better yet, someone who would never complain and never get tired. Well, LG Electronics has a solution coming for you. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the company debuted LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot that can perform domestic tasks.

Like a real-life Rosey the robot maid from The Jetsons, LG CLOiD is designed with a large upper body and two arms to complete and coordinate everyday chores. This includes assisting you with household tasks and even patrolling your home. To do so, it has autonomous movement (meaning that it can move by itself) along with a bevy of sensors and cameras. When paired with LG’s app-controlled ThinQ devices (such as washers and dryers), it can utilize that data to not only assist you in the moment but also suggest ways to improve your life.

The LG CLOiD can also communicate with you. Its head functions as a “mobile AI home hub” that contains a chipset—aka LG CLOiD’s brain—that uses a display and the aforementioned cameras and sensors to interact with you using voice-based generative AI.

At CES, LG CLOiD was on full display and showing off what it could do. During a demonstration, this included putting laundry in the dryer and a croissant in the oven. These tasks are part of what LG refers to as its Zero Labor Home model, in which we get to simply enjoy living in our house and do little to take care of it. There’s no need to make breakfast anymore. While you’re getting dressed for the day, the LG CLOiD will have it all prepped and ready for you.

The Zero Labor Home model is another way in which technology is making our lives frictionless, which, depending on your viewpoint, is either amazing or concerning. Tech companies, particularly those working with generative AI, are sending the message that we should offload all annoying tasks to computers, like writing an email or calling customer service. But in fostering a frictionless lifestyle, we mostly spend more time on our devices and miss what it means to be human; to occasionally be annoyed by having to vacuum, but feeling satisfied when you have a clean floor.

LG Electronics debuted LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, at CES 2026.

LG ClOiD Robot

LG CLOiD is designed with a large upper body and two arms to complete and coordinate everyday chores.

LG ClOiD Robot

The LG CLOiD can also communicate with you. Its head functions as a “mobile AI home hub” and interacts with you using voice-based generative AI.

LG ClOiD Robot

LG Electronics: Website 

All images via LG Electronics. 

Source: LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
