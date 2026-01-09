We all have chores we loathe. Maybe it’s folding laundry, or it’s cooking after a long workday. They are the sort of tasks you often wish you could offload to someone else. Better yet, someone who would never complain and never get tired. Well, LG Electronics has a solution coming for you. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the company debuted LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot that can perform domestic tasks.

Like a real-life Rosey the robot maid from The Jetsons, LG CLOiD is designed with a large upper body and two arms to complete and coordinate everyday chores. This includes assisting you with household tasks and even patrolling your home. To do so, it has autonomous movement (meaning that it can move by itself) along with a bevy of sensors and cameras. When paired with LG’s app-controlled ThinQ devices (such as washers and dryers), it can utilize that data to not only assist you in the moment but also suggest ways to improve your life.

The LG CLOiD can also communicate with you. Its head functions as a “mobile AI home hub” that contains a chipset—aka LG CLOiD’s brain—that uses a display and the aforementioned cameras and sensors to interact with you using voice-based generative AI.

At CES, LG CLOiD was on full display and showing off what it could do. During a demonstration, this included putting laundry in the dryer and a croissant in the oven. These tasks are part of what LG refers to as its Zero Labor Home model, in which we get to simply enjoy living in our house and do little to take care of it. There’s no need to make breakfast anymore. While you’re getting dressed for the day, the LG CLOiD will have it all prepped and ready for you.

The Zero Labor Home model is another way in which technology is making our lives frictionless, which, depending on your viewpoint, is either amazing or concerning. Tech companies, particularly those working with generative AI, are sending the message that we should offload all annoying tasks to computers, like writing an email or calling customer service. But in fostering a frictionless lifestyle, we mostly spend more time on our devices and miss what it means to be human; to occasionally be annoyed by having to vacuum, but feeling satisfied when you have a clean floor.

LG Electronics: Website

All images via LG Electronics.

