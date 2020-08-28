Home / Technology

LG Is Releasing a Hi-Tech Face Mask That Is a Personal Air Purifier

By Jessica Stewart on August 28, 2020
LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

At a time when face masks have become a way of life, LG is the latest organization to release new technology that makes breathing easier. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier aims to give users a heightened sense of security thanks to two H13 HEPA filters, dual fans, and a respiratory sensor.

The filters are akin to what LG already uses in its range of home air purifiers and will help wearers intake clean air. Thanks to a patented respiratory sensor, the face mask picks up on a user's breathing patterns and adjusts the fans accordingly so that respiration is seamless. The three-speed fans speed up to assist in the air intake and slow down to reduce resistance.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is also designed for hygiene thanks to germ-killing UV-LED lights incorporated into the case. Adding to the technology, the case can charge the mask and send notifications to the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters need to be replaced. So, how often does the face mask need to be charged? LG estimates that the lightweight 820mAh battery provides up to eight hours of usage on low, and just two hours of usage on high.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

While LG doesn't explicitly reference COVID-19 in their press release, there's no doubt a coincidence in the timing of the product's announcement. Dan Song, president of LG Electronics, does mention that “at a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

LG is steering clear of making any guarantees about the system's efficacy in helping slow coronavirus transmission. When specifically asked about this point by The Verge, they stated that they were waiting on further testing and certification prior to providing a comment.

Though an exact release date for these tech-savvy face masks hasn't been set yet, LG has stated that they'll be available in the fourth quarter in select markets. As for the price, it looks like we'll have to wait on that information as well.

h/t: [The Verge]

All images via LG.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

