‘Volocopter’ Brings Flying Taxis to 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The future is finally here—the French government has permitted electric air taxis that are set to be used in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, potentially revolutionizing urban transportation. Thus far, only one VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) company, Volocopter, has been authorized to operate their flying taxis during the event. Volocopter's air vehicles, or VoloCity, are two-seaters equipped with 18 electric-powered rotors.

These sky cabs are permitted under several conditions, including approving a heliport construction on the Seine River near the Austerlitz railway station. This floating landing pad is among the first built specifically for flying taxis within the city. This initiative aims to showcase Paris’ advanced technology to a global audience and evaluate the feasibility of integrating flying taxis into the city’s regular transportation system.

The authorization, detailed in the Journal Officiel de la République française, states that the flying taxis can only be used until December 31, 2024. Additional restrictions have been placed upon Volocopter as part of the sanction. Considering the novelty of the flying taxis, flights will be limited to two per hour, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with no more than 900 flights permitted during the experimental phase.

Environmental concerns over the operation include potential noise pollution, energy consumption, and carbon emissions. According to The National, the Paris City Hall is planning to take legal action against the permit on the grounds of environmental impact. Additionally, Parisian local officials have unanimously rejected the concept, citing concerns that it caters exclusively to the elite and presents itself under the guise of environmentalism.

On the other hand, Volocopter aims to build a complete system of urban air mobility (UAM). They believe UAM can solve traffic problems caused by growing city populations worldwide, making the future more efficient and less crowded. According to Volocopter, they plan to continue their operations in Rome, Osaka, and NEOM following the Paris Olympic Games.

With the introduction of flying taxis to Paris, there is a need to consider the environmental repercussions that accompany technological advancement. Balancing the promise of enhanced mobility with the need for sustainable practices will be crucial in shaping the future of urban transportation.

Volocopter: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Volocopter.

