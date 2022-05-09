Home / Drawing / Comics

Charming Cat Comics Are Instantly Relatable to Any Feline Pawrent

By Sara Barnes on May 9, 2022
There are some things that cat owners know as undeniable truths. Cats want to be petted until they don’t anymore, they will always stand in front of your screen on Zoom, and everything will have fur on it–no matter what. But to know this is to love felines, and it’s something that the illustrator Landysh of Lingvistov captures in her charming cat comics.

It’s always helpful to draw what you know, and Landysh looks to her feline friends for inspiration for the multi-panel comics. They are full of little moments that celebrate the idiosyncrasies of kitties. One comic shows a cat’s love of burrowing and using their human as a space heater at night. The illustrations depict a cat approaching the covers as someone is fast asleep. Almost instinctively, the person lifts their bedspread and lets the cat underneath the covers, as the feline eventually settles alongside them.

Cats sleep as many as 16 hours a day, so it’s no wonder a good portion of Landysh’s comics focuses on feline slumber. But just as many—maybe more–illustrations show the lengths to which cats will go to get their owner's attention. Forget aloof; these felines are nipping at legs, holding cords hostage, and knocking over laundry drying racks in order to get some face time with their people. It’s all worth it though, for those magic moments when the cat rests their little paw on its human’s hand as if to say, “I love you, too.”

Cat parents will relate to the funny comics by Landysh of Lingvistov.

Landysh looks to her feline friends for inspiration for the multi-panel comics.

The illustrations showcase little moments that celebrate the idiosyncrasies of kitties.

A good portion of Landysh’s comics focuses on feline slumber.

But just as many—maybe more–illustrations show the lengths to which cats will go to get their owner's attention.

Lingvistov: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lingvistov.

