Home / Drawing / Comics

These Clever Web Comics Always Have a Surprising Ending

By Margherita Cole on January 11, 2023
Buni Comic by Ryan Pagelow

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you're familiar with the comic strip format, then you're accustomed to finding the punchline in the last panel. And while sometimes, the joke can be expected, artist Ryan Pagelow always finds a way to surprise the reader. Since 2010, he has been the author of the dark webcomic, Buni, which features short amusing strips centered around a rabbit main character. And while the subject matter varies greatly within the comic, each strip ends with an unexpected twist.

Pagelow utilizes a wordless format for Buni, meaning there is no dialogue exchanged among any of the characters, though there is often text used in other ways. This subtle approach gives Buni a unique feel that makes it easy to read and enjoy without prior knowledge of the comic. In addition, since there are no speech bubbles, Pagelow has to rely on clear visual language to build the joke and ultimately land the ending.

There are many reasons for Buni's success, but certainly one of the most notable is how relatable it is for the average reader. Many of Pagelow's comics deal with subjects like procrastination, the challenge and relief of entering a new year, and the highs and lows of food, like eating untasty chocolate or drinking flat soda. And while the reader may start out thinking they know where the gag is headed, the Buni strip always surprises with a slightly off-beat conclusion.

You can take home a hard copy of Buni comics by purchasing Pagelow's book, read the entire series online via Webtoons, and keep up to date with Pagelow's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Artist Ryan Pagelow is the author behind the whimsical dark comic, Buni.

Buni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan Pagelow

This dialogue-less comic strip relies on clever visuals to convey the joke.

Buni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan Pagelow

Buni is also known for its surprising endings, which often take the reader off-guard.

Buni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan Pagelow

Pagelow finds humor in many unexpected places, using animals, foods, and objects as characters.

Buni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan Pagelow

He always manages to find the twist in the story.

Buni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni Comic by Ryan PagelowBuni: Website | Webtoons | Instagram | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ryan Pagelow | Buni.

Related Articles:

Amusing ‘Yes, But’ Comics Depict the Funny Contradictions Found in Everyday Life

Charming Cat Comics Are Instantly Relatable to Any Feline Pawrent

Liz Climo Shares the Story Behind Her New Uplifting Book of Adorable Animal Comics [Interview]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Online Comic Encyclopedia Features the Work of Over 14,000 Comic Artists
Amusing ‘Yes, But’ Comics Depict the Funny Contradictions Found in Everyday Life
Liz Climo Shares the Story Behind Her New Uplifting Book of Adorable Animal Comics [Interview]
Comic Artist Captures the Daily Pressures of What It’s Like To Be a Woman Today
Charming Cat Comics Are Instantly Relatable to Any Feline Pawrent
Couple’s Popular Relationship Comics Become Inspiration for a New NFT Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Charming Character-Driven Comics Are a “Visual Hug” That Exude Warmth and Humor
Funny Comics Capture the Absurd Humor of Working in a Retail Store
Illustrator Draws Empowering Comics for Women Reflecting Everyday Life Experiences
Sweet Animal Comics About Friendship Remind Us Why We Should Show Up for Our Pals
These Heartwarming Animal Comics Teach the Value of Friendship and Kindness
Artist Helps Soothe Anxious Minds With Adorably Supportive Cat Comics

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.