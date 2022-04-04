Illustrator Andrés J. Colmenares has a gentle sense of humor that will make you smile. He shares his warmth through his wildly popular comic called Wawawiwa, which he describes as a “visual hug.” This description is wholly accurate. His characters have button eyes and soft edges, making them appear cute and inquisitive. Pairing the designs with puns and encouraging words, Wawawiwa is a welcome addition to anyone’s Instagram timeline, where the account commands nearly 2 million followers.

The characters featured in Wawawiwa range from people to animals to inanimate objects brought to life. Regardless of their form, they take on human traits and emotions while still maintaining what’s special about them.

In one comic, a spoon and a sponge are having a conversation. “How are you?” the spoon asks. “Perfect,” the sponge replies, but it looks a bit frazzled. Sensing this, the spoon comforts the sponge by saying, “You know, sometimes we absorb too much. It’s okay to let it all out.” The final panel shows the two in an embrace, and all the water the sponge was holding is released. The illustration can be read in a couple of ways—literally, of course, but also figuratively in a way that’s relatable to anyone who often takes on too much in their life.

Scroll down for more heartwarming Wawawiwa comics, and then be sure to follow the account on Instagram for more daily doses of warmth and humor.

Andrés J. Colmenares is the creator of a wildly popular online comic called Wawawiwa.

It has a gentle sense of humor that will make you smile.

His characters have button eyes and soft edges, making them appear cute and inquisitive.

The characters featured in Wawawiwa range from people to animals to inanimate objects brought to life.

Regardless of their form, they take on human traits and emotions while still maintaining what’s special about them.

Wawawiwa: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wawawiwa.

Related Articles:

Illustrator Creates Adorable Animal Comics That Inspire Self-Love

Sweet Animal Comics About Friendship Remind Us Why We Should Show Up for Our Pals

Illustrator Draws Humorous Comics About Her Mental Illness to Help Destigmatize It

Artist Helps Soothe Anxious Minds With Adorably Supportive Cat Comics