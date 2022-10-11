Home / Drawing / Comics

Liz Climo Shares the Story Behind Her New Uplifting Book of Adorable Animal Comics [Interview]

By Jessica Stewart on October 11, 2022
Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're Here

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

For years, former The Simpsons cartoonist Liz Climo has been creating adorable animal comics. Filled with positivity, her cute cast of characters focuses on self-love, perseverance, and finding joy in life’s ups and downs. Coming off the heels of You're Mom and You're Dad, her newly released third picture book for adults takes a look at the care we need to show ourselves.

I'm So Happy You're Here, published by Flatiron Books, gives us the pep talk we need when we might be feeling down. Across nearly 100 pages, Climo's delightful animal comics act as our own personal cheerleaders. Whether it's saying a positive phrase or sharing a reminder that it's ok to feel down, Climo's characters pull through in our time of need.

We had a chance to ask Climo about the impetus behind her new book and how it builds on her previous work. Climo also shares why she feels that it's important to put compassion into her work and how words of affirmation have been important for her personally. Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview and pick up your copy of I'm So Happy You're Here, which is available online and in all major bookstores.

Liz Climo Signing BooksHow do you feel I'm So Happy You’re Here builds on your previous work?

In my previous work, I feel like I focused a lot on care for others—friends, family, etc. The Rory the Dinosaur series, as well as You’re Mom, You’re Dad, and You’re Loved, is about parenting or taking on a parental role, while my comic compilations are largely about love in friendship. With this book, I wanted to really focus on how we care for ourselves. I think we tend to neglect our own self-worth, and it’s really important that we direct the love we give to others back onto ourselves sometimes.

Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're HereWhy do you feel that it's important, as an artist, to put positive content into the world?

I certainly don’t think everyone needs to be making positive content and don’t agree with forced positivity either (if you’re feeling bad, sometimes you just need to sit in that feeling for a bit). I try to put compassion into my work in a way that makes people feel good, and hopefully do it in a way that isn’t too outwardly sentimental. I think it’s something I’m good at, and I’ve decided to keep doing that as long as it feels natural to me. Life can be so hard, and the goal of my work is to bring people a bit of joy.

Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're HereWhy do you think that your animal characters resonate, even with adults?

Animals are complex in their own way, but really pure in their motivations. Our relationships with our pets, for instance—I don’t hold a grudge against my dog when he poops on the rug, or feel hurt when he doesn’t greet me at the door. The relationship is deep and meaningful but completely uncomplicated. I think these animal characters are able to strip down pretty complex emotions and get to the heart of the issue in a way that’s very relatable.

Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're HereWhat do you hope that people take away from the book?

I want people to pick up this book whenever it’s needed. It’s actually even helped me—there have been times since I wrote the book where I’m feeling a bit sad, and then I remember certain parts of the story and I feel a little better! It’s really hard for a lot of us to allow ourselves to feel loved, and to feel joy. I want this book to be a reminder that these are normal feelings, and that we are all worthy of love and happiness.

Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're HereHow are words of affirmation important to you, as an artist?

As an artist, I think words of affirmation allow me to keep doing my work, and to not worry so much about it not being good enough. As an anxious person, I try to practice positive self-talk just to make moving through the world feel a bit less daunting. Instead of “don’t do this” or “why did you do that” I try hard to speak kindly to myself, as if I were talking to somebody I love. This book is here to speak kindly to you when you are struggling to do it for yourself.

Liz Climo - I'm So Happy You're HereHow do you feel that your art has grown or changed since your last publication?

I am trying to worry less about mistakes I’ve made and concentrate more on how I can learn and grow. I don’t think I could have written this book before because I don’t think I was in a place where I could speak as kindly to myself. At the time, it was much easier for me to talk about loving friends, or family, or my child, because that just felt so natural to me. But ultimately, your relationship with yourself is really important, and also needs attention. I feel like I’m finally comfortable enough to address that.

Liz Climo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Flatiron books.

Related Articles:

Quick and Funny Easter Comic by Liz Climo

20 Adorably Funny Animal Comics by Liz Climo

An Exclusive Peek at New Charmingly Witty Comics by Liz Climo

Sweet Animal Comics About Friendship Remind Us Why We Should Show Up for Our Pals

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amusing ‘Yes, But’ Comics Depict the Funny Contradictions Found in Everyday Life
William Shatner Surprisingly Says His Time in Space Filled Him With “Overwhelming Sadness”
Brand New Book Shows You How To Create Cartoon Characters Using Simple Shapes
Photography Collective Highlights Washington State’s Beautiful Vistas in New Book
Macro Photography Highlights Beauty of Extinct and Endangered Insects [Interview]
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Brooklyn Public Library Offers All Teens a Free eCard to Access Banned Books
Photographer Suffering From Postpartum Depression Uses Her Camera To Find Herself Again [Interview]
Photographer Waits 8 Hours in Scorching Heat To Snap His Dream Photo of a Lion [Interview]
Watercolor Paintings Blend Fantasy and Realism With Dazzling Details [Interview]
20th-Century Book of 143 Different Color Shades Shown Through Hand-Dye Bird Feathers
Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.