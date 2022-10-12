Home / Drawing / Comics

Amusing ‘Yes, But’ Comics Depict the Funny Contradictions Found in Everyday Life

By Sara Barnes on October 12, 2022
Funny Illustrations

Life is full of contradictions. Our viewpoints can change all the time, depending on the circumstances. Illustrator Gudim Anton depicts the not-so-sticky parts of life in his popular Yes, But comic series. The two-panel illustrations demonstrate how attitudes shift and sometimes, they are an inexplicable contradiction. While amusing, the comics are thought-provoking, too.

Some of Anton’s illustrations point out how we can knowingly work against our own self-interests. Yes, you have a big bowl of salad greens. But, it’s not so healthy when a bunch of mayonnaise is being poured on it. Yes, the landscape looks beautiful, but your allergies are flaring up.

Many of the comics also use perspective as a way to make a joke. When we zoom out on something, it can look totally different than it did up close. Yes, you are enjoying working from anywhere. But, there’s nowhere to plug in your computer and you’ve only got 3% battery life left. Yes, you’ve got a lovely bouquet of flowers, but their beauty is poignant as they sit in front of a grave.

Ultimately, Yes, But is an exercise in what it means to be human: full of contradictions and constantly trying to navigate our wants versus our needs. Scroll down to see more from Anton.

Life is full of contradictions, and illustrator Gudim Anton depicts the not-so-sticky parts of life in his popular Yes, But comic series.

Funny Slice of Life IllustrationsFunny Slice of Life IllustrationsFunny Slice of Life IllustrationsFunny Illustrations

The two-panel illustrations demonstrate how attitudes shift and sometimes, they are an inexplicable contradiction.

Funny IllustrationsFunny IllustrationsFunny IllustrationsComic ArtFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comic ArtComic Art

Ultimately, Yes, But is an exercise in what it means to be human: full of contradictions and constantly trying to navigate our wants versus our needs.

Funny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeFunny Comics About LifeYes, But: Instagram | Threadless | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gudim Anton.

