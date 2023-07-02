Intricate Ceramic Sculptures Mimic the Vibrant Beauty of Aquatic Life

UK-based artist Lisa Stevens pushes the boundaries of ceramics with her aquatic-inspired creations. Embedded with intricate details, these pieces mimic the colors and forms found by the sea. Featuring bright flowers and textured ridges, any of these sculptures look like they could've washed up on shore.

Stevens has been capturing natural oceanic motifs for years. While her art has become increasingly elaborate, her process remains the same. She begins each piece from clay and uses various tools to sculpt and shape the material into the desired form. This can mean adding tiny indentations all along the surface, scratching long lines, and crafting flower petals. Although this process can be labor-intensive, it results in a very tactile finish with an eclectic mix of textures.

Once the building is done, Stevens applies a carefully chosen array of underglazes and stoneware glazes to the sculptures—sometimes even adding melted glass—to give the pieces a more aquatic feeling. Her palette usually includes blues and greens as well as bright yellows and oranges; they are colors you expect to find in coral reef habitats. These vibrant additions also highlight the details in the sculptural elements.

Stevens' ceramic sculptures are available to purchase through her online shop. You can also keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Lisa Stevens captures the beauty of aquatic life.

She mimics natural motifs often found by the sea in ceramic sculptures.

Each piece is embedded with intricate textures.

After sculpting, Stevens adds glazes and sometimes melted glass to give the sculptures an extra oceanic quality.

As a result, these pieces look like they could have washed up on shore.

Lisa Stevens: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lisa Stevens.

