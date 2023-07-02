Home / Art / Sculpture

Intricate Ceramic Sculptures Mimic the Vibrant Beauty of Aquatic Life

By Margherita Cole on July 2, 2023
Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

UK-based artist Lisa Stevens pushes the boundaries of ceramics with her aquatic-inspired creations. Embedded with intricate details, these pieces mimic the colors and forms found by the sea. Featuring bright flowers and textured ridges, any of these sculptures look like they could've washed up on shore.

Stevens has been capturing natural oceanic motifs for years. While her art has become increasingly elaborate, her process remains the same. She begins each piece from clay and uses various tools to sculpt and shape the material into the desired form. This can mean adding tiny indentations all along the surface, scratching long lines, and crafting flower petals. Although this process can be labor-intensive, it results in a very tactile finish with an eclectic mix of textures.

Once the building is done, Stevens applies a carefully chosen array of underglazes and stoneware glazes to the sculptures—sometimes even adding melted glass—to give the pieces a more aquatic feeling. Her palette usually includes blues and greens as well as bright yellows and oranges; they are colors you expect to find in coral reef habitats. These vibrant additions also highlight the details in the sculptural elements.

Stevens' ceramic sculptures are available to purchase through her online shop. You can also keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Lisa Stevens captures the beauty of aquatic life.

Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

She mimics natural motifs often found by the sea in ceramic sculptures.

Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

Each piece is embedded with intricate textures.

Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

After sculpting, Stevens adds glazes and sometimes melted glass to give the sculptures an extra oceanic quality.

Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

As a result, these pieces look like they could have washed up on shore.

Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens Aquatic Ceramic Sculptures by Lisa Stevens

Lisa Stevens: WebsiteInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lisa Stevens.

Related Articles:

Rainbow Ceramics Evoke Feelings of Happiness and Childhood Nostalgia

Colorful Ceramics Look Like They Have Real Crystals Growing From Their Surfaces

Artist Uses Real Found Flowers to Create Delicate One-of-a-Kind Ceramics

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Abandoned Materials Are Upcycled Into Charming Bug Sculptures
Brilliant Sculptural Stories Unfold From Carefully Crafted Pages of Books
Retired Baseball Player is Now a Full-Time Artist Specializing in Wood and Resin Sculptures
Gallery Walls Are Transformed Into Exquisitely Ornate Art Made of Cardboard
Sculptures of Fragmented Travelers Find Their Home on the Amalfi Coast
Artist Reimagines the Iconic Metal Ruler to “Measure the Unmeasurable” in Our Lives

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal “Stretchy” Ceramic Pots Imagine Souls Trying To Escape From Within
Lyrical Sculptures Fuse the Beauty of Nature With Elegant Human Movement
Name That Sculpture! Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]
Watch Heath Ledger’s ‘Joker’ Come to Life as a Hyperrealistic Action Figure
Artist Creates Intricate Metal Armor for Cats and Mice Inspired by World History
Sculpture Honoring the Life of Freya the Euthanized Walrus Is Unveiled in Norway

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.