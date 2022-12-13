Home / Crafts

Rainbow Ceramics Evoke Feelings of Happiness and Childhood Nostalgia

By Margherita Cole on December 13, 2022
Rainbow Ceramics by Christine Tenenholtz

From planters to mugs, ceramics influence many aspects of our lives. So, choosing certain pottery pieces can make a big impact on the decor of your house, and your own personal style. That is why maker Christine Tenenholtz crafts exquisite ceramic pieces with a playful twist. Her array of rainbow-colored creations inspires joy and evokes happy childhood memories.

Based in New Mexico, Tenenholtz has been making ceramics for 30 years. As she honed her skills on the wheel and handling glazes, her approach has also changed over time.”Now that I'm older, I'm choosing to make whatever feels fun and inspiring at the moment,” she tells My Modern Met. “That's pretty much my creative ethos these days. I will get an idea to combine lines and color in a graphic way on a piece, and I may do some sketching or test glaze colorways, but I don't really know what to expect until I hold the fired piece in my hands, or view it on the table in a grouping of from 10 feet away, or drink from a cup that I've made.” Lately, this has resulted in whimsical pieces that are enhanced by bold strips of opalescent colors, sometimes paired with shiny gold accents.

Reflecting on the finished product is a major part of Tenenholtz's creative process. “It's important that I sit with my pieces a bit, live with them for a few days or weeks, and observe those feelings within myself, and oftentimes that drives the process a little further—inspiring refinements or new directions,” she adds. And although she has her own relationship with these pieces, she invites others to form their own connection to the colors and lines—finding brand new meanings in the art. “For many folks, colors are deeply significant and evocative of really good memories, or childhood remnants…so oftentimes I get emails from customers, telling me that there is a special emotional attachment to their mug, planter, or whatever it is. I love the thread of connection I get to experience with folks through my work.”

You can purchase unique pottery as it becomes available via Tenenholtz's online shop, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

New Mexico-based artist Christine Tenenholtz creates beautiful rainbow ceramics.

Rainbow Ceramics by Christine Tenenholtz

Each of these pieces is decorated with bold strips of color and metallic accents.

Rainbow Ceramics by Christine Tenenholtz

Their playful aesthetic evokes feelings of joy, and for some, remind them of happy childhood memories.

Rainbow Ceramics by Christine Tenenholtz

Every piece of pottery is completely unique and beautiful in its own way.

Rainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzRainbow Ceramics by Christine TenenholtzChristine Tenenholtz: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Christine Tenenholtz.

