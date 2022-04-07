Bristol-based artist Lisa Stevens creates exquisite ceramic sculptures that look like they've washed up on the beach. Adorned with tiny seashell-like details and oftentimes painted in a range of bright colors, these pieces are inspired by organic motifs found in nature, particularly the ones located in and around the ocean.

Stevens crafts her mesmerizing pieces from clay, using her toolkit to sculpt and shape the numerous perforations and tiny ridges which make up the mesmerizing patterns. In this way, she creates flowers, spirals, and waves with an enticing tactile quality. And while most of these pieces are based on the circular shape of plates and bowls, some extend well past the mold with large three-dimensional protrusions, and others are instead sculpted into rectangles or shells with large spikes.

The inspiration for these wildly imaginative pieces comes from lichen, coral reefs, moss, and other natural sources. When Stevens chooses to paint her finished ceramic pieces, she highlights these influences by choosing bright color palettes dominated by oranges, greens, and blues. Those that are left unpainted instead emphasize the sculptural qualities adorning the surface of the clay.

Stevens' ceramic sculptures are available to purchase through her Etsy shop. You can also keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

British artist Lisa Stevens creates intricate ceramic sculptures that mimic aquatic life.

She sculpts all of the precise details to create the oceanic effect.

As a result, Stevens' art looks like it could be found underwater.

