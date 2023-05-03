Lizzo Dazzled the 2023 Met Gala With a Surprise Performance

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por DISCO DADDY STUDIO (@discodaddystudio)

Singer Lizzo is known for her big, thrilling performances. Although she routinely sells out arenas, this time a much more select group of people got to hear Lizzo live in an intimate setting. The “About Damn Time” singer surprised the attendees of the 2023 Met Gala with a private show full of dazzling elements.

Before revealing herself as the starry entertainer of the evening, Lizzo walked the Met Gala carpet along with dozens of other celebrities. She wore a floor-length Chanel black gown dripping with shiny pearls. The color scheme of her outfit paid tribute to the fashion designer who was theme of this year's Met Gala—Karl Lagerfeld. The theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, celebrated the legacy of the famed—yet controversial—German fashion designer.

The Met Gala carpet is widely covered due to the extravagance of the outfits donned by celebrities, which is why it has been labeled as “the Super Bowl of fashion.” However, what happens during the actual party is closely guarded. That's why there are so few videos of Lizzo's performance other than one posted by Vogue. As the company responsible for organizing the gala, its photographers are the only ones that showcase what goes on indoors.

Lizzo appeared in a Fendi coat covered in mirrors to later reveal a shimmering Yitti bodysuit at the Met's Temple of Dendur. She opened with an interlude from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” before moving on to an instrumental cover of “Truth Hurts.” She then revved up the party with “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell.” The most moving moment of her set was when she was joined by her idol, Irish flute player Sir James Galway, for a duet of “Flight of the Bumble Bee.” She then closed her performance with her hits “Juice” and “About Damn Time.”

Vogue reports that the reception to Lizzo's show was very positive: “Would it surprise you to learn that the crowd went absolutely wild?” While we can't relish in the singer's amazing performance at the Met Gala in full, there's one bit of Lizzo fun we can all enjoy—a picture of her hugging Jared Leto in full cat costume. The image features Lizzo with an expression of shock and dread her face. As to be expected, it is beginning to make rounds online for its meme-ability.

If you want even more Lizzo content, you can stay up to date with the musician by following her on Instagram.

You can watch a fragment of Lizzo's Met Gala performance below:

