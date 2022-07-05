Lizzo Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and They Have the Best Time

Carpool Karaoke has become one of the most popular segments on The Late Late Show, with its star-studded queue of entertaining celebrity guests. Most recently, it was Lizzo’s turn in the passenger seat with James Corden as they sang along to some of her most famous hits like “Truth Hurts,” “Juice,” and “Good as Hell.” And with its endless supply of laughs and non-stop bangers, their musical car ride was hands down an absolute, all-around good time.

Between belting their hearts out, the two got up-close and personal as Lizzo shredded on the flute and shared the origin of her stage name. She even admitted her wholesome obsession with Beyoncé—who she calls her “North Star”—and that she named her flute “Sasha Floot” after Queen Bey’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce.

“When I was shyer, when I didn't think I was cool, and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” Lizzo told Corden. “I would feel something, I would feel like my life is gonna be better. There's hope for me…The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel with music.”

At one point, the Grammy Award-winning singer completely lost it fangirling at the prospect of Corden actually calling up Mrs. Carter herself. It was a whole mood.

To round out their trip, Corden cranked up Lizzo’s current single “About Damn Time,” which prompted them to take a quick stop so she could teach him the viral dance that TikTok star Jaeden Gomez choreographed to the summer hit. Then, what originally appeared to be an impromptu dance break, ultimately turned into a flawlessly choreographed recreation of the popular dance with a cameo by Gomez herself. It made for a pretty grand finale.

Throughout the ride, Lizzo’s infectious energy is hard to resist. And with her and Corden in the same car, it makes it even harder to wipe the smile off your face. What more can we ask for? Scroll down to see the entirety of Lizzo’s Carpool Karaoke and be prepared for 15 minutes of sheer delight.

