Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

By Sara Barnes on May 2, 2023

 

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing—it's time for the Met Gala in New York City. The fundraising fête for the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “fashion’s biggest night out,” when A-listers take risks with their style all in the name of honoring the event's theme. This year's prompt was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” after the famed German-born designer Karl Lagerfeld. During his decades-long career, the controversial fashion figure was best known as a creative director for Fendi and Chanel, always donning dark sunglasses (even indoors).

Guests were asked to dress “in honor of Karl,” which lent itself to a wide array of interpretations. Two of the most creative—and fun—riffs on the theme came from Doja Cat and Jared Leto. Both of them channeled Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat.

Doja Cat opted for a slightly subtler take on a feline, choosing to wear a custom dress affixed with bejeweled cat ears and prosthetics that made her nose look like a feline. Leto, conversely, went big (literally) with a larger-than-life catsuit that was complete with a giant head like a mascot. He didn’t remove the head at first, surprising many guests as they questioned who was underneath the outfit.

While Doja Cat and Leto made headlines with their ensembles, they weren’t the only ones who stunned with glamorous looks. Scroll down to see outfits from the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023 stunned, as always, with its fashion. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

 

Jared Leto

 

Lil Nas X

 

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

 

Diddy

 

Janelle Monae

 

Brian Tyree Henry

 

Taika Waititi

 

Halle Bailey

 

Ashley Graham

 

Michaela Coel

 

Anok Yai

 

Jenna Ortega

 

Pedro Pascal

 

Gisele Bündchen

 

Sydney Sweeney

 

Amanda Seyfried

 

Kristen Stewart

 

Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa

 

Ava Max

 

Harvey Guillén

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
