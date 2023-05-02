Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

View this post on Instagram
The first Monday in May can only mean one thing—it's time for the Met Gala in New York City. The fundraising fête for the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “fashion’s biggest night out,” when A-listers take risks with their style all in the name of honoring the event's theme. This year's prompt was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” after the famed German-born designer Karl Lagerfeld. During his decades-long career, the controversial fashion figure was best known as a creative director for Fendi and Chanel, always donning dark sunglasses (even indoors).
Guests were asked to dress “in honor of Karl,” which lent itself to a wide array of interpretations. Two of the most creative—and fun—riffs on the theme came from Doja Cat and Jared Leto. Both of them channeled Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat.
Doja Cat opted for a slightly subtler take on a feline, choosing to wear a custom dress affixed with bejeweled cat ears and prosthetics that made her nose look like a feline. Leto, conversely, went big (literally) with a larger-than-life catsuit that was complete with a giant head like a mascot. He didn’t remove the head at first, surprising many guests as they questioned who was underneath the outfit.
While Doja Cat and Leto made headlines with their ensembles, they weren’t the only ones who stunned with glamorous looks. Scroll down to see outfits from the 2023 Met Gala.
The Met Gala 2023 stunned, as always, with its fashion. Here are some of the best looks from the night.
Jared Leto
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas X
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Diddy
View this post on Instagram
Janelle Monae
View this post on Instagram
Brian Tyree Henry
View this post on Instagram
Taika Waititi
View this post on Instagram
Halle Bailey
View this post on Instagram
Ashley Graham
View this post on Instagram
Michaela Coel
View this post on Instagram
Anok Yai
View this post on Instagram
Jenna Ortega
View this post on Instagram
Pedro Pascal
View this post on Instagram
Gisele Bündchen
View this post on Instagram
Sydney Sweeney
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram
Kristen Stewart
View this post on Instagram
Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa
View this post on Instagram
Ava Max
View this post on Instagram
Harvey Guillén
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles:
Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur
Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
Vogue Set Up a Photo Booth for Met Gala Guests to Star in Their Own Music Videos
Vogue Invites 2019 Met Gala Attendees to Star in Their Own Campy Short Films
Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out