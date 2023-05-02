Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial)

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing—it's time for the Met Gala in New York City. The fundraising fête for the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “fashion’s biggest night out,” when A-listers take risks with their style all in the name of honoring the event's theme. This year's prompt was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” after the famed German-born designer Karl Lagerfeld. During his decades-long career, the controversial fashion figure was best known as a creative director for Fendi and Chanel, always donning dark sunglasses (even indoors).

Guests were asked to dress “in honor of Karl,” which lent itself to a wide array of interpretations. Two of the most creative—and fun—riffs on the theme came from Doja Cat and Jared Leto. Both of them channeled Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat.

Doja Cat opted for a slightly subtler take on a feline, choosing to wear a custom dress affixed with bejeweled cat ears and prosthetics that made her nose look like a feline. Leto, conversely, went big (literally) with a larger-than-life catsuit that was complete with a giant head like a mascot. He didn’t remove the head at first, surprising many guests as they questioned who was underneath the outfit.

While Doja Cat and Leto made headlines with their ensembles, they weren’t the only ones who stunned with glamorous looks. Scroll down to see outfits from the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023 stunned, as always, with its fashion. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial)

Diddy

Diddy

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Anok Yai

Anok Yai

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart

Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa

Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa

Ava Max

Ava Max

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén

