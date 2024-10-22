Home / Design / Graphic Design

Iconic London Tube Map Designer’s Archive Is Going on Sale and Getting Its Own Exhibit

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 22, 2024
A map of the Tube in 1908 before Beck's innovations. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

London's subway system (“the Tube”) is a standout feature of the city. Stretching into the suburbs, it connects a vast and diverse metropolis. Its easy-to-use lines take tourists and locals from monument to monument, pub to pub in fairly clean train cars (when compared to other major global hubs like New York City). Since 1863, the London Underground has been trendsetting in the transportation world as the first subway system. In the 20th century, it innovated intercity transport yet again by releasing a pocket map with a unique new design. This map of the Tube, created by designer Harry Beck, inspired transport maps around the world in the decades to follow. His intriguing archives are now on exhibit and for sale at The Map House in London.

Before 1933, maps of the London Tube were drawn in a geographically accurate way, which tracked the city streets above ground. London-native Harry Beck worked for London Transport as a young man. This experience, particularly working with electronic circuits, inspired him to design a modernized map of the underground system. Instead of realism, it had the simple schematic approach of an electrical diagram. Lines of different colors with circular stations criss-crossed in a readable format. This design, adopted in 1933 as a pocket map for travelers, has endured (evolving with the city) ever since.

For anyone fascinated by London transport history, or maps in general, Beck's archives will be on view and for sale in London. Among the works available are an original 1933 poster of the map as well as hand-drawn sketches of Beck's process. In life, Beck was barely acknowledged as the originator of the map, but the current exhibit properly places his work in the history of transport mapping.

Nowadays, similar maps can be found in many cities, easily guiding passengers from one site to another. In London, the modern iteration of Beck's map graces every kind of souvenir a tourist could take home. It continues to inspire designers and artists, including a recent viral circular version created by a professor. The ways in which we visualize space continue to evolve, heavily influenced by the work of Beck.

For those who are intrigued, the exhibition titled Mapping the Tube: 1863-2023 will be open to the public for free from October 25 to November 30, 2024. This will be the largest-ever display of Beck's work, which will also be up for sale.

Late British designer Harry Beck created the original London Underground map in 1933. His archive is now for sale through The Map House.

Here's some background on the iconic London Tube Map, as told by designer Michael Beirut:

The Map House: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [The Guardian]

