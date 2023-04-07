Filmmaker and artist Tim Burton is known for his whimsical films that incorporate humor and macabre. He's directed hit movies since the 1980s, making his work beloved by people across generations and the globe. Now, an exhibition is paying homage to this visionary. Called Tim Burton’s Labyrinth, it’s an immersive experience that brings viewers into the universe of Burton’s creative genius.

Visitors to Tim Burton’s Labyrinth traverse a massive exhibition space that takes them through the different worlds of films including Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attacks, Wednesday, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The different rooms are filled with original artworks by Burton along with specially created sculptures and animations. Fans of the director’s work will appreciate the exaggerated cartoonish characters and surreal spaces, delighting in the fact that some of the works have never been seen before.

As the name suggests, the exhibition layout is a labyrinth. Visitors decide their path out of more than 300 possible routes, allowing for myriad ways to interact with—and most importantly, enjoy—the work and atmosphere.

Tim Burton’s Labyrinth began in Madrid and will soon be moving to the Parc de La Villette in Paris. It will be on view from May 19 until August 20, 2023. Tickets are required to attend.

Tim Burton’s Labyrinth: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Let's Go.

