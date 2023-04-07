Home / Art

Immersive Tim Burton Exhibition Is a “Labyrinth” Into His Creative Genius

By Sara Barnes on April 7, 2023
Tim Burton Immersive Exhibition

Filmmaker and artist Tim Burton is known for his whimsical films that incorporate humor and macabre. He's directed hit movies since the 1980s, making his work beloved by people across generations and the globe. Now, an exhibition is paying homage to this visionary. Called Tim Burton’s Labyrinth, it’s an immersive experience that brings viewers into the universe of Burton’s creative genius.

Visitors to Tim Burton’s Labyrinth traverse a massive exhibition space that takes them through the different worlds of films including Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attacks, Wednesday, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The different rooms are filled with original artworks by Burton along with specially created sculptures and animations. Fans of the director’s work will appreciate the exaggerated cartoonish characters and surreal spaces, delighting in the fact that some of the works have never been seen before.

As the name suggests, the exhibition layout is a labyrinth. Visitors decide their path out of more than 300 possible routes, allowing for myriad ways to interact with—and most importantly, enjoy—the work and atmosphere.

Tim Burton’s Labyrinth began in Madrid and will soon be moving to the Parc de La Villette in Paris. It will be on view from May 19 until August 20, 2023. Tickets are required to attend.

Filmmaker and artist Tim Burton is known for his whimsical films that incorporate humor and macabre.

Tim Burton Immersive Exhibition

Now, an exhibition is paying homage to this visionary.

Tim Burton Immersive Exhibition

Called Tim Burton’s Labyrinth, it’s an immersive experience that brings viewers into the universe of Burton’s creative genius.

Tim Burton Immersive ExhibitionTim Burton Immersive Exhibition

As the name suggests, the exhibition layout is a labyrinth.

Tim Burton Immersive ExhibitionTim Burton Immersive Exhibition

Visitors decide their path out of more than 300 possible routes, allowing for myriad ways to interact with—and most importantly, enjoy—the work and atmosphere.

Tim Burton Immersive Exhibition

Tim Burton’s Labyrinth: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Let's Go. 

Related Articles:

Artist Reimagines Classic Disney Characters as Tim Burton Style Illustrations

Why You Never See Wednesday Addams Blinking in the “Wednesday” Netflix Show

Tim Burton’s Life’s Work at LACMA

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

’Barbie‘ Movie Releases Posters for Every Character of Its Star-Studded Cast
5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint
Yayoi Kusama’s Dreamy Polka-Dot Exhibition Opens in Miami
First Look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Upcoming ‘Joker 2’
Ai Weiwei Recreated Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Out of 650,000 LEGO Bricks
Disney Released Its Trailer for the Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ke Huy Quan Inspires People to “Keep Your Dreams Alive” With His Oscar Win for Best Supporting Actor
Actor Owen Wilson Is Channeling Bob Ross for the Upcoming Movie ‘Paint’
‘Back to the Future’ Stars Reunite at Fan Convention
11 of the Best Art Competitions to Enter in 2023
Largest Ever Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings Is Now on View in Amsterdam
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.