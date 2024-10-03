‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey

Alvin Ailey is regarded as one of the greatest choreographers of the 20th century, renowned for his transformative impact on modern dance. His innovative approach blended various styles and brought African American culture to the forefront, making dance more accessible to a wider audience. Ailey’s emphasis on storytelling and emotion left a lasting legacy, inspiring generations of dancers and choreographers worldwide. The exhibition Edges of Ailey, currently on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art, celebrates his life and impact.

Curator Adrienne Edwards calls Edges of Ailey an “extravaganza,” and it truly lives up to the name. The epic exhibition features a lively mix of visual art, live performances, music, and a variety of archival materials.

Presented in two parts, Edges of Ailey consists of an immersive exhibition in the Museum’s 18,000-square-foot, fifth-floor galleries. The impressive installation includes artworks from over 80 artists, past and present. Works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kara Walker, Romare Bearden, and more are arranged by themes that influenced Ailey’s legacy. Themes explore Black history, culture, spirituality, and the impact of Black migration. The exhibition also highlights the significant role Black women played in Ailey’s life, the rich history and innovation of Black music, and various representations of Blackness in dance.

In addition to these artworks and rarely seen archival materials—like recorded interviews, notebooks, letters, poems, short stories, choreographic notes, and drawings—the exhibition includes a multi-screen video installation showcasing recordings from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) repertory. All of these fascinating elements come together to give a complete picture of Ailey’s personal and creative journey.

Edges of Ailey also provides a unique chance for visitors to experience intimate live performances by the AAADT in the museum's third-floor theater.

If you’re in New York, don’t miss the Edges of Ailey exhibition, running until February 9, 2025. Check out the Whitney Museum of American Art website for more details.

