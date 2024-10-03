Home / Dance

‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Alvin Ailey. (Photo: John Lindquist)

Alvin Ailey is regarded as one of the greatest choreographers of the 20th century, renowned for his transformative impact on modern dance. His innovative approach blended various styles and brought African American culture to the forefront, making dance more accessible to a wider audience. Ailey’s emphasis on storytelling and emotion left a lasting legacy, inspiring generations of dancers and choreographers worldwide. The exhibition Edges of Ailey, currently on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art, celebrates his life and impact.

Curator Adrienne Edwards calls Edges of Ailey an “extravaganza,” and it truly lives up to the name. The epic exhibition features a lively mix of visual art, live performances, music, and a variety of archival materials.

Presented in two parts, Edges of Ailey consists of an immersive exhibition in the Museum’s 18,000-square-foot, fifth-floor galleries. The impressive installation includes artworks from over 80 artists, past and present. Works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kara Walker, Romare Bearden, and more are arranged by themes that influenced Ailey’s legacy. Themes explore Black history, culture, spirituality, and the impact of Black migration. The exhibition also highlights the significant role Black women played in Ailey’s life, the rich history and innovation of Black music, and various representations of Blackness in dance.

In addition to these artworks and rarely seen archival materials—like recorded interviews, notebooks, letters, poems, short stories, choreographic notes, and drawings—the exhibition includes a multi-screen video installation showcasing recordings from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) repertory. All of these fascinating elements come together to give a complete picture of Ailey’s personal and creative journey.

Edges of Ailey also provides a unique chance for visitors to experience intimate live performances by the AAADT in the museum's third-floor theater.

If you’re in New York, don’t miss the Edges of Ailey exhibition, running until February 9, 2025. Check out the Whitney Museum of American Art  website for more details.

Edges of Ailey, currently on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art, honors the life and lasting impact of the visionary artist and choreographer Alvin Ailey.

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

The epic exhibition features a lively mix of visual art, live performances, music, and a variety of archival materials.

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“A Knave Made Manifest” by Lynette Yiadom Boakye, 2024

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“AIDS Memorial Quilt with Alvin Ailey panel” by Anonymous, 1987

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“The Way to the Promised Land (Revival Series)” by Benny Andrews, 1994

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Billie #21” by Lyle Ashton Harris, 2002

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Souvenir IV” by Kerry James Marshall, 1998

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Gettin' Religion” by Archibald John Motley, Jr., 1948

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Fly Trap,” by Lynette Yiadom Boakye, 2024

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Fred Fehl, Judith Jamison, Clive Thompson, and other dancers in Streams, ca. 1970

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Hollywood Africans” by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1983. (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Edges of Ailey, the Whitney Museum of American Art

“Together We Will Win,” by Wadsworth Jarrell, 1973. (Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met)

Whitney Museum of American Art: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Whitney Museum of American Art.

