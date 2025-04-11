Home / Archeology

London Museum Receives Incredible Donation of Over 14,000 Roman Artifacts

By Jessica Stewart on April 11, 2025
Small Roman pottery vessel with foliage and face

Small Roman pottery vessel with foliage and face (Photo: London Museum)

When the new London Museum opens its doors in 2026, it will be home to more than 14,000 Roman artifacts. This is thanks to Bloomberg, who decided to donate the haul found during the construction of its European headquarters. This exciting donation also includes £20 million (about $26.1 million) in funding to help transform a former Victorian-era meat market into a space that will help the story of London.

The incredible collection was uncovered between 2012 and 2014 by Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) archaeologists during the building of the Bloomberg headquarters. The media giant funded what was one of London's most extensive archeological digs, which allowed archeologists to really dive into London's past. The site was significant because there was a known third century CE temple to the Roman god Mithras, which had been spotted in the 1950s but never fully excavated. Still, archeologists could never have expected what they found. Discoveries included Britain's largest—and earliest—collection of Roman writing tablets.

Since 2017, the temple and about 600 artifacts have been on display on-site at the London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE. But this donation to the London Museum opens up an opportunity for the public to learn even more about Roman London. According to the museum, the collection includes 81,000 animal bone fragments, over 73,000 pottery shards, 700 Roman leather shoes, and about 7,000 metal objects. These artifacts, many of which have never been seen by the public, provide an incredible opportunity to learn more about daily life in ancient Roman London. And by displaying them in the subterranean galleries, which are at Roman street level, the public will surely be transported back in time.

Bloomberg's generous donation—both in artifacts and funding—is a boon for the London Museum. Set to be housed in the historic Smithfield market buildings, it will have a new home for its impressive archive, which Guinness World Records considers the largest archeological archive in the world.

“The collection together with this generous donation represents a momentous gift that ties the past to the future and which will be a lasting legacy for London,” shares Sharon Ament, director, London Museum. “Working together with organizations like Bloomberg, we have the power to make a big difference: not just in preserving the city’s heritage but in creating amazing spaces and new opportunities for the Londoners of today.”

Over 14,000 Roman artifacts have been donated to the London Museum by Bloomberg.

Fragments from Roman swords including carved bone grip and guard and iron tip

Fragments from Roman swords including carved bone grip and guard and iron tip (Photo: London Museum)

Roman wooden writing tablet and style

Roman wooden writing tablet and style (Photo: London Museum)

Roman leather shoes belonging to an adult and child

Roman leather shoes belonging to an adult and child (Photo: London Museum)

Pottery fragment depicting profile of a Roman lady

Pottery fragment depicting profile of a Roman lady (Photo: London Museum)

They will be displayed when the London Museum moves to its new location at the historic Smithfield Markets in 2026.

Aerial view of Smithfield markets

Aerial view of Smithfield markets (Photo: London Museum)

Concept of London Museum General Market basement gallery

Concept of London Museum General Market basement gallery (Photo: Secchi Smith)

The items were excavated between 2012 and 2014 during the construction of Bloomberg's European headquarters, which sits on the site of an ancient Roman Mithraeum.

Excavations at Bloomberg Place

View of excavations at Bloomberg Place (Photo: MOLA)

London Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: London museum receives world-renowned collection of Roman artefacts and £20 million for its transformation from bloomberg philanthropies; Discover the 14,000 Ancient Roman Artifacts Just Donated to the London Museum

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by London Museum.

Related Articles:

Ancient Roman Sandals Discovered in Germany

Roman Road Is Found Buried Under an English Village Schoolyard

$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy

Mysterious Hoard of 3,000 Roman Coins Discovered in Germany, Miles from the Empire’s Borders

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Nearly Life-Sized Relief Sculptures in Exceptional Condition Discovered in Pompeii
Researchers Discover Ancient Puppets at an Archaeological Site in El Salvador
2,500-Year-Old Wall Paintings Discovered in Etruscan Tomb in Italy
3,000-Year-Old Fortress Discovery Redefines Understanding of Ancient Settlements
530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle
Geological Shift Causes Ancient Roman Villa To Re-Emerge From Lake Fusaro in Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Newly Discovered Pompeii Frescoes Reveal a Different—Wild—Side of Ancient Roman Women
$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy
What Do Ancient Egyptian Mummies Smell Like? The Answer May Surprise You.
Researchers Discover the First Royal Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh in Over a Century
The Undecipherable Voynich Manuscript Can Be Viewed Online in Its Entirety

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.