Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes

By Jessica Stewart on January 8, 2023
The Long Journey by Kevin Krautgartner

Inspired by the roads and paths he's encountered during his travels, photographer Kevin Krautgartner‘s series The Long Journey is a look at the roadways that connect us. Thanks to spectacular aerial photos, we see how these roadways cut through nature, often adapting to their surroundings.

While the German photographer typically employs helicopters and small planes for his aerial photography projects, The Long Journey was different. This time, to get the perfect angle for each shot, he used a drone. As a result, each image has a perfectly flat overhead view, making the landscapes even more mesmerizing as one flips through the entirety of the series. A lone vehicle in the center of the road is the only constant in these varying landscapes.

While the results are incredible, it took quite a bit of work to bring Krautgartner's vision to life. This is because the planning was difficult due to the remote locations photographed. As it was almost impossible to see the fine details of the roads and surroundings on satellite, Krautgartner spent a lot of time on the ground flying his drone to find the most versatile locations for the shoot.

For Krautgartner, this unique way of showing the world is his way of sending a message. He tells My Modern Met that he hopes the work “shows how mankind has created connecting paths even in the most remote places of the world. These ‘roads' show a coexistence between nature and mankind and give us an unknown overview of the regions to which we gain access today.”

The Long Journey by Kevin KrautgartnerThe Long Journey by Kevin KrautgartnerThe Long Journey by Kevin KrautgartnerThe Long Journey by Kevin KrautgartnerAerial Photo of Road Cutting Through Icy LandscapeThe Long Journey by Kevin KrautgartnerThe Long Journey by Kevin Krautgartner

The aerial photographer hopes that the series shows the lengths man will go to connect to remote places.

Drone Photo of Remote RoadDrone Photo of Remote RoadDrone Photo of Remote RoadAerial Photo of Remote RoadAerial Photo of Remote RoadAerial Photo of Remote RoadAerial Photo of Remote Road

Kevin Krautgartner: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kevin Krautgartner.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
