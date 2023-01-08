Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes

Inspired by the roads and paths he's encountered during his travels, photographer Kevin Krautgartner‘s series The Long Journey is a look at the roadways that connect us. Thanks to spectacular aerial photos, we see how these roadways cut through nature, often adapting to their surroundings.

While the German photographer typically employs helicopters and small planes for his aerial photography projects, The Long Journey was different. This time, to get the perfect angle for each shot, he used a drone. As a result, each image has a perfectly flat overhead view, making the landscapes even more mesmerizing as one flips through the entirety of the series. A lone vehicle in the center of the road is the only constant in these varying landscapes.

While the results are incredible, it took quite a bit of work to bring Krautgartner's vision to life. This is because the planning was difficult due to the remote locations photographed. As it was almost impossible to see the fine details of the roads and surroundings on satellite, Krautgartner spent a lot of time on the ground flying his drone to find the most versatile locations for the shoot.

For Krautgartner, this unique way of showing the world is his way of sending a message. He tells My Modern Met that he hopes the work “shows how mankind has created connecting paths even in the most remote places of the world. These ‘roads' show a coexistence between nature and mankind and give us an unknown overview of the regions to which we gain access today.”

Inspired by the roads and paths he's encountered during his travels, Kevin Krautgartner took a series of aerial images of roads in remote locations.

The aerial photographer hopes that the series shows the lengths man will go to connect to remote places.

Kevin Krautgartner: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kevin Krautgartner.