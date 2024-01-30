Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World

By Jessica Stewart on January 30, 2024
The 14th-century church tower in Italy stands as a poignant reminder of the sunken village of Curon Venosta.

“Sunken church tower” by Paweł Jagiełło. Runner-up, Urban.
“The 14th-century church tower in Italy stands as a poignant reminder of the sunken village of Curon Venosta. In 1950, the entire village was submerged following the construction of a dam, resulting in the creation of the artificial basin known as Lake Resia. Today, only the church tower remains.”

The winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards give fresh perspectives on the world around us. The international aerial photo competition was won by Israeli photographer Or Adar. His Photo of the Year depicts a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the court system. The strategically placed protest banners and swarms of people make for a mesmerizing composition that captured the judges' imaginations.

Adar won out over tens of thousands of aerial images that were entered into the contest from photographers around the world. Winners were also named in nine categories that include everything from nature and wildlife photography to a look at sports. Photographer Thomas Vijayan won the Nature category for his aerial view of the Austfonna Ice Cap. It's an image that was honored in several photo contests last year thanks to its remarkable colors and balanced composition.

In the People category, photographer Simon Heather won by transforming an ordinary day at the beach into a work of art. And in the Sport category, David Machet‘s heart-stopping look at a tightrope walker in France's Aravis mountain range took home first place.

Take a look at all of the winners below, and if you like drone photography, get ready for this year's contest. The 2024 Drone Photo Awards are now taking entries. Free to enter, they are open to both amateur and professional photographers around the world.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards.

Aerial view of protesters holding banners during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans

“Must Resist” by Or Adar. Photo of the Year.
“An aerial view of protesters holding banners during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans, in Tel Aviv. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week, on Saturday, March 4th, to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system.”

Drone image of people on the beach

“Beach Bliss” by Simon Heather. 1st Place, People.
“Sun lovers bring their brightest towels, swimsuits, and umbrellas to the shores of Cascais, creating a wonderful, vibrant wallpaper when viewed from above. Life is better at the beach!”

Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin crossing a 200m long and 2.5cm wide "highline" at "Pointe d'Areu" in the Aravis range, at an altitude of 2460 meters

“Highline” by David Machet. 1st Place, Sport.
“In January 2021, amidst intense cold, the renowned tightrope walker Nathan Paulin successfully crossed a 200m long and 2.5cm wide “highline” at “Pointe d'Areu” in the Aravis range, at an altitude of 2460 meters. This incredible achievement required the dedicated efforts of a team of six individuals over the course of three days to execute this world premiere.”

Organic gardens at the Château de Villandry

“Foodscapes” by George Steinmetz. 1st Place, Series.
“FOODSCAPES is an aerial component of my Feed the Planet project, which aims to comprehensively explore the global food supply and address the increasing challenge of feeding the growing human population, projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, without further encroaching on natural lands. Gaining a deeper understanding of food production and its environmental impacts is crucial for making informed decisions. To accomplish this, I utilize professional drones to capture elevated perspectives, as they offer the most effective means of showcasing the immense scale required to sustain the entire human population.”

Drone view of Colorado River basin

“The Exhausted Lungs of Earth” by Ignacio Medem. 1st Place, Abstract.
“The Colorado River basin has been severely impacted by a combination of poor management and prolonged drought, reaching a critical point of no return. The intricate patterns formed by the water, metaphorically resembling the lungs of the earth, have become depleted and are teetering on the edge of collapse.”

Aerial view of swimmer in the middle of crashing waves

“Thrown” by Daniel Franc. Highly Commended, Sport.
“We find ourselves thrust into this world, with its inherent frustrations, sufferings, and demands that were not of our own choosing, but also with its joys and goodness… and we navigate its unpredictable waves. The mere fact of our existence is a testament to this sense of being thrown into the world, much like the surfer depicted here.”

Aerial view Pallikaranai wetland in India

“Boon to Bane! The 300 acres of dumpyard” by Raj Mohan. Runner-up, Nature.
“Pallikaranai is one of the few remaining wetlands in India. However, this precious land is facing a severe pollution problem as approximately 300 acres of the wetland are being contaminated by the dumping of around 3500 tonnes of garbage (indicated by the white patch) on a daily basis. This alarming practice continues to grow day by day, leading to the rapid shrinkage of the wetland.”

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers around the world.

Aerial view of Bryde whale mother guiding her calf during migration

“Hunting together” by Pham Huy Trung. Highly Commended, Wildlife.
“A Bryde's whale mother's migratory journey brought her to De Gi Bay in central Vietnam, where she spent a few weeks. It was an intriguing experience as she gave birth in this location, guiding her young whale to learn how to hunt in the peaceful marine environment abundant with small fish.”

Aerial view of playground in Poland

“Playground” by Sebastian Piórek. 1st Place, Urban.
“A playground full of joy hidden somewhere deep in the south of Poland shows its beauty in the first flash of sun from above. This region is known for its mines and strongly urban character of architecture, so such a colorful playground is a kind of pearl from the ground and also from the air.”

Aerial Austfonna Ice Cap

“Austfonna Ice Cap” by Thomas Vijayan. 1st Place, Nature.
“I have visited this place several times before, but last year, it was disheartening to witness the sea ice melting as early as June. Our ship was able to navigate through the melted ice and reach the ice cap. However, even the ice cap had begun melting earlier than usual last year, which was a concerning observation.”

People of Iranian Kurdistan gathering to celebrate Nowruz

“Nowruz Kurdistan” by Omid Heydarifar. Runner-up, People.
“At the onset of spring, the people of Iranian Kurdistan joyfully embrace the arrival of the new year by kindling a bonfire and merrily dancing around it. This cherished tradition, called Nowruz, is also celebrated in various other countries.”

Aerial view of a bride and groom in a row boat in a lake

“Swim in the stars” by Krzysztof Krawczyk. 1st Place, Wedding.
“Under the heavy clouds, thousands of dry leaves glisten like stars from this vantage point, while gentle waves ripple beneath. The bride and groom find themselves in a boat adorned with beautiful flowers, creating a truly romantic scene.”

Striped farmland

Drone photo of bride and groom encircled by wedding guests

“Wedding Ring” by Marcis Baltskars. Runner-up, Wedding.
“I capture group photos at every wedding, and this particular wedding was adorned with stunning shadows that added a unique touch to the overall picture.”

Glacial river in Iceland from above

“Arctic Forrest” by Marek Biegalski. Runner-up, Abstract.
“One of my favorite things when exploring Iceland is the incredible glacial river perspective seeing from up high. They're called ‘braided river' systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion. These networks of river channels flow from.”

Aerial view of an elephant resting on its side in the jungle

“Sleeping Giant” by Dhanu Paran. 1st Place, Wildlife.
“The elephant rests on its side, its massive body occupying a significant portion of the frame. Its wrinkled grey skin appears to harmonize effortlessly with the surrounding foliage, giving the impression that it is an inherent component of the landscape.”

Drone Photo Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Drone Photo Awards.

