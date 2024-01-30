Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World

The winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards give fresh perspectives on the world around us. The international aerial photo competition was won by Israeli photographer Or Adar. His Photo of the Year depicts a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the court system. The strategically placed protest banners and swarms of people make for a mesmerizing composition that captured the judges' imaginations.

Adar won out over tens of thousands of aerial images that were entered into the contest from photographers around the world. Winners were also named in nine categories that include everything from nature and wildlife photography to a look at sports. Photographer Thomas Vijayan won the Nature category for his aerial view of the Austfonna Ice Cap. It's an image that was honored in several photo contests last year thanks to its remarkable colors and balanced composition.

In the People category, photographer Simon Heather won by transforming an ordinary day at the beach into a work of art. And in the Sport category, David Machet‘s heart-stopping look at a tightrope walker in France's Aravis mountain range took home first place.

Take a look at all of the winners below, and if you like drone photography, get ready for this year's contest. The 2024 Drone Photo Awards are now taking entries. Free to enter, they are open to both amateur and professional photographers around the world.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards.

