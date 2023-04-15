Aerial Photos Capture the Artistry of Different Sports From a Bird’s Eye View

Ordinary activities are given a fresh perspective in the work of Ilanna Barkusky. The Canadian-born and now California-based photographer uses drones to capture swimming, tennis, basketball, and other sports from an overhead view in her series titled Aerial. These artful shots highlight the beauty of athletics from a less-seen angle.

Barkusky's Aerial series is a mixture of photography and moving images. The athletes are almost centered in the image and fully immersed in their location. “My aerial work is inspired by how I view the world,” Barkusky tells My Modern Met. “The view from above feels vibrant and artfully created, which is how I like to see my surroundings. A lot of these beautiful designs are hiding in plain sight, which then open up when captured from a different perspective.”

In this way, she showcases the elegance of swimmers navigating through clear pools and basketball players running across the court. “I intended to take various locations (a community park, a swimming pool) and show the beauty behind the spaces that we interact with in daily life,” Barkusky continues. “I started with basketball courts and tracks, and the series has evolved to include much more once I realized the potential of flying above.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the Aerial series, and follow Barkusky on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

California-based photographer Ilanna Barkusky captures different sports from above.

The series is titled Aerial and reveals the beauty of parks, pools, and track and field as seen from above.

Ilanna Barkusky: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ilanna Barkusky.

Related Articles:

Incredible Aerial Photos Highlight Beauty of Great Flamingo Migration

Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK

Naomi Osaka Rescuing a Butterfly Wins World Sports Photography Awards