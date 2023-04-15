Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

Aerial Photos Capture the Artistry of Different Sports From a Bird’s Eye View

By Margherita Cole on April 15, 2023

Aerial Sports Photography by Ilanna Barkusky

Ordinary activities are given a fresh perspective in the work of Ilanna Barkusky. The Canadian-born and now California-based photographer uses drones to capture swimming, tennis, basketball, and other sports from an overhead view in her series titled Aerial. These artful shots highlight the beauty of athletics from a less-seen angle.

Barkusky's Aerial series is a mixture of photography and moving images. The athletes are almost centered in the image and fully immersed in their location. “My aerial work is inspired by how I view the world,” Barkusky tells My Modern Met. “The view from above feels vibrant and artfully created, which is how I like to see my surroundings. A lot of these beautiful designs are hiding in plain sight, which then open up when captured from a different perspective.”

In this way, she showcases the elegance of swimmers navigating through clear pools and basketball players running across the court. “I intended to take various locations (a community park, a swimming pool) and show the beauty behind the spaces that we interact with in daily life,” Barkusky continues. “I started with basketball courts and tracks, and the series has evolved to include much more once I realized the potential of flying above.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the Aerial series, and follow Barkusky on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

California-based photographer Ilanna Barkusky captures different sports from above.

Aerial Sports Photography by Ilanna Barkusky

The series is titled Aerial and reveals the beauty of parks, pools, and track and field as seen from above.

Aerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyAerial Sports Photography by Ilanna BarkuskyIlanna Barkusky: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ilanna Barkusky.

Related Articles:

Incredible Aerial Photos Highlight Beauty of Great Flamingo Migration

Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK

Naomi Osaka Rescuing a Butterfly Wins World Sports Photography Awards

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America
All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl
5 Million More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time Show Than the Game Itself
Stunning Aerial Photos Elevate Agriculture Landscapes Into High Art
97-Year-Old Gymnast Inspires the World With Her Incredible Abilities

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Drone Photography Celebrates the Beauty of Historic High-Rise Buildings in the U.S.
Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin’s Charity Raises $7 Million Since His On-Field Cardiac Arrest
Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Salt Ponds
Photographer Captures Rare Full-Circle Rainbow Thanks to His Drone
Lionel Messi’s World Cup Instagram Post Is Now the Most-Liked Ever

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.