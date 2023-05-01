Home / Dance

Photographer’s Aerial Photos Give a New Perspective on the Art of Ballet

By Jessica Stewart on May 1, 2023
Aerial Photo of Ballet Dancers by Brad Walls

Photographer Brad Walls is known for his artistic use of drones. And in his new series, he's using the technology to produce work that turns traditional ballet photography upside down. While most ballet photography focuses on a single dancer, Walls wanted to highlight the teamwork that goes into this art form. To do so, he collaborated with six dancers from the English National Ballet.

Hovering his drone above the dancers, Walls honed in on the harmonious shapes they form as they come together as a troupe. At the same time, these stunning compositions aren't accidental. In fact, Walls spent weeks sketching out potential formations prior to the shoot. While these sketches help Walls, they also need to be translated into real life by the dancers, which isn't always easy. That's where the teamwork and coordination ingrained into ballet dancing come in handy.

“To help the process run smoothly, the ballet company has a ballet mistress (coordinator of the dancers) as part of the shoot to help translate my shapes into poses,” he tells My Modern Met.

Everything is captured on a neutral background, allowing the grace and beauty of the dancers to come to the forefront. As always, Walls focuses on the geometry and symmetry of the compositions. This result is a visually pleasing series that gives new insight into the world of dance.

For the dancers, it was also a new experience, as drones aren't typically used in this type of photography. “Ballet is not usually viewed from above,” recalls Anna-Babette Winkler, who was one of six dancers involved in the shoot. “I remember the drone humming over our heads and thinking, ‘Oh my, what is this angle going to look like.'”

Walls isn't finished here. In 2024, he's planning on incorporating these unique dance photographs into a coffee table book that will also feature images from the New York City Ballet and Australian Ballet. In the meantime, fine art prints from the National English Ballet are available for purchase on his website.

By using a drone, Brad Walls looks to transform traditional ballet photography.

Ballet Dancers from the English National Ballet

His latest collaboration with the English National Ballet focuses on the teamwork found in the troupe.

Aerial Photos of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad WallsDrone Photo of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad Walls

Walls spent weeks studying ballet formations in order to gain inspiration for the shoot.

English National Ballet by Brad WallsEnglish National Ballet by Brad WallsAerial Photo of Ballet Dancers from the English National Ballet

The results are a new perspective on the world of dance.

Aerial Photos of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad WallsBallet Dancers from the English National BalletDrone Photo of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad Walls

Walls plans on publishing a coffee table book with his aerial ballet photography in 2024.

Drone Photo of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad WallsAerial Photos of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad WallsBallet Dancer by Brad WallsAerial Photos of Ballet Dancers from English National Ballet by Brad WallsBrad Walls: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brad Walls.

Related Articles:

Dancers Pose in Surreal Gravity-Defying Photos of the Human Body

Stunning Drone Photos Capture Unique Perspective of Ballet From Above

Dynamic Photos Explore the Close Relationship Between Dance and Fashion

Dynamic Dancers Take to the City Streets Highlighting How the Whole World Is a Stage

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Aerial Photos Capture the Artistry of Different Sports From a Bird’s Eye View
Cheerleading Squad’s Music Is Cut Off During Routine So Supportive Crowd Steps in To Help
U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America
Stunning Aerial Photos Elevate Agriculture Landscapes Into High Art
Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance
Drone Photography Celebrates the Beauty of Historic High-Rise Buildings in the U.S.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes
Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Salt Ponds
Photographer Captures Rare Full-Circle Rainbow Thanks to His Drone
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Performer Artfully Expresses Life’s Ups and Downs in a Mesmerizing Acrobatic Routine
Powerful Aerial Photos Show the Consequences of Drought on the Colorado River

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.