21 Incredible Nominees From the 2024 Drone Photo Awards

Since 2018, aerial photography's most talented photographers have been recognized at the Drone Photo Awards. This photo contest, run by the Siena Awards, has recently announced the nominees for the 2024 edition. The nominees, spread across nine categories, are so skilled that it will be a difficult task for the jury to select the winners.

Abstract, Nature, Animals, Urban, Sports, Wedding, and People are some of the categories that give drone photographers ample opportunity to display their skills. Separate categories for Series and Video only enhance the competition. Among this year's nominees are photographers who captured molten lava, artistically documented athletes in motion, and gave lucky couples some memorable wedding imagery.

The nominees were culled from over 2,000 shots from 113 countries that were submitted to the competition. Now, it will be up to the judges to determine which of the five nominees in each category will rise to the top. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Siena, Italy, that is set for September 28, 2024.

This year is special for the Siena Awards, which also runs Siena International Photo Awards and Creative Photo Awards, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“This year's edition promises to be extraordinary, combining well-loved traditions with exciting new features,” shares the organizers. “The event will showcase renowned international photographers and a series of captivating exhibitions, transforming Siena and its surrounding areas into a vibrant hub of photographic art from September 28 to November 24.”

