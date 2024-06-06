Home / Photography / Photo Contest

21 Incredible Nominees From the 2024 Drone Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 6, 2024
Aerial photo of lava that looks like a dragon

“Elddreki / Fire Dragon” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (Belgium). Abstract category.

Since 2018, aerial photography's most talented photographers have been recognized at the Drone Photo Awards. This photo contest, run by the Siena Awards, has recently announced the nominees for the 2024 edition. The nominees, spread across nine categories, are so skilled that it will be a difficult task for the jury to select the winners.

Abstract, Nature, Animals, Urban, Sports, Wedding, and People are some of the categories that give drone photographers ample opportunity to display their skills. Separate categories for Series and Video only enhance the competition. Among this year's nominees are photographers who captured molten lava, artistically documented athletes in motion, and gave lucky couples some memorable wedding imagery.

The nominees were culled from over 2,000 shots from 113 countries that were submitted to the competition. Now, it will be up to the judges to determine which of the five nominees in each category will rise to the top. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Siena, Italy, that is set for September 28, 2024.

This year is special for the Siena Awards, which also runs Siena International Photo Awards and Creative Photo Awards, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“This year's edition promises to be extraordinary, combining well-loved traditions with exciting new features,” shares the organizers. “The event will showcase renowned international photographers and a series of captivating exhibitions, transforming Siena and its surrounding areas into a vibrant hub of photographic art from September 28 to November 24.”

Scroll down to see more of our favorite finalists and check out all of the 2024 Drone Photo Award Nominees on the official website.

Here are some of our favorite nominees from the 2024 Drone Photo Awards.

Aerial photo of highway over dried river bed

“Jiashao Bridge” by Sheng Jiang (China). Urban category.

Aerial photo of bride and groom laying on boxes of apples

“Apple dream” by Tim Demski (Poland). Wedding category.

Aerial portrait of Bulgarian shepherd with his flock

“Shepherd with herd” by Ivo Danchev (Bulgaria). People category.

Drone photo of polar bears curled up in the snow

“A Polar Romance” by Florian Ledoux (France). Animals category.

Drone photo of cranberry farmers

“Cranberry Harvest” by Brad Weiner (USA). People category.

Drone photo of landscape in Iceland

“Blika” by Brynjar Agustsson (Iceland). Nature category.

Drone photo of skateboarder on a halfpipe

“Minimalist action” by Alex Berasategi (Azerbaijan). Sport category.

Over 2,000 photos from 113 countries were submitted to the contest.

Drone photo of a village under snow

“Village under snow” by Hüseyin Karahan (Turkey). Urban category.

2024 Drone Photo Awards Nominees

“The Eye of the Dragon” by Miki Spitzer (Israel). Nature category.

Wedding photo of couple standing on a mountain

“Mariage au sommet” by Alexandre Clair (France). Wedding category.

2024 Drone Photo Awards Nominees

“Tree of Life” by Isabella Tabacchi (Italy). Abstract category.

2024 Drone Photo Awards Nominees

“Sea of pink” by Paul Mckenzie (Ireland). Animals category.

Aerial photo of a flock on pelicans

“Pelicanos Blancos” by Guillermo Soberón (Mexico). Animals category.

2024 Drone Photo Awards Nominees

“Drifting in space” by Gilad Topaz (Israel). People category.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Italy on September 28, 2024.

Drone photo of city at night

“Bridge brings into the city” by Xu Zhang (China). Urban category.

Aerial photo of surfers

“Blue Adrenaline: The Surge of Pipeline” by Matt Dusig (USA). Sport category.

Aerial landscape photography

“Ground vein” by Xiaoying Shi (China). Nature category.

Aerial photo of molten lava surrounded by cooled lava

“Tongue” by Daniel Viñé Garcia (Spain). Nature category.

Whale and shark underwater

“Ocean Clean Up” by Toby Nicol (UK). Animals category.

2024 Drone Photo Awards Nominees

“Walking for a new Life” by Luis Acosta (Colombia). People category.

Drone Photo Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Drone Photo Awards.

