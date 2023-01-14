Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch Ludovico Einaudi Perform Timeless Classical Piano Compositions for NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' Series

By Regina Sienra on January 14, 2023
Ludovico Einaudi Performs His Timeless Classical Piano Compositions at His 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi plays music that reaches so deep into the soul that its power has earned him fans across generations. The musician consistently sells out large auditoriums around the world and even had a viral TikTok hit with his song “Experience.” After starting his career in classical music, he has become known for incorporating elements of other genres such as pop and folk into his stunning pieces. Over the summer, Einaudi paid a visit to NPR to perform a Tiny Desk Concert, proving that the sweeping nature of his music can also be appreciated in a more intimate setting.

For this performance, Einaudi was joined by Federico Mecozzi on violin, Redi Hasa on cello, and Francesco Arcuri on percussion. The set began with the well-known “Experience,” and was followed by “Fly,” which appeared in the movie The Intouchables, and the TV series Doctor Foster. After that, he played “Flora,” from his latest album, Underwater (2022). The final song was “Low Mist,” from his 2019 project Seven Days Walking.

Einaudi is known for taking seemingly simple piano compositions and turning them into dramatic crescendos that evoke intense feelings and awake core memories in anyone who listens to him. He does so effortlessly, as he seems to enjoy every second of his performance. No matter the size of the crowd or the type of audience, his compositions are a testament to the universality of music.

