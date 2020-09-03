Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch Billie Eilish and Her Brother Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home

By Emma Taggart on September 3, 2020

Billie Eilish Tiny Desk Concert at HomeBillie Eilish and her brother Finneas were recently invited to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. However, despite the familiar, intimate setting seen in the video, this is no ordinary setup. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the talented siblings played at home, in front of a cardboard cutout of the NPR studio. 

“So, obviously, we are not actually at ‘Tiny Desk’ because this is a cardboard cutout of it, but it's still real,” Eilish says during the 10-minute set. “It's just not in-person real. I'm honored to be here.” The 18-year-old superstar sang two of her singles from the past year, My Future and Everything I Wanted. Her brother provides backing vocals and alternates between playing guitar and keyboard. The musical duo clearly have a unique bond, which Eilish confirms when she says, “He’s my best friend and always has been.” She adds, “We all should have one person at least that makes us feel that we’re never alone. And that’s Finneas.”

At the end of the video, the camera zooms out to reveal the full recreation of the NPR office space in cardboard. “Quarantine has been weird,” Eilish says, adding, “the future is something to be super hopeful in.”

This won’t be the last Tiny Desk performed from artists’ homes. “The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future,” says NPR. “It's the same spirit—stripped-down sets, an intimate setting—just a different space.”

Watch the entire video below. 

All images via NPR Music.

