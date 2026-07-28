Artist Paints Emotional Ambiguity Through the Quiet Gaze of Girls Saturated in Blue

A girl stares directly at the viewer. Her face reveals almost nothing, yet her eyes seem to contain an entire emotional landscape. Suspended against luminous fields of blue, the figures in Korean artist Yelin Lee’s paintings occupy a space between memory and imagination, inviting viewers to find fragments of themselves reflected in each quiet gaze.

Working primarily in acrylic, Lee has developed a distinctive visual language built around animation-inspired girls, simplified compositions, and an unmistakable ultramarine palette that collectors have come to call “Yelin’s Blue.” Rather than assigning fixed emotions to her subjects, she intentionally leaves their expressions open, allowing every encounter with the work to become deeply personal.

“My parents ran a comic book rental shop and a video rental shop when I was young,” Lee tells My Modern Met. “I grew up surrounded by countless comics and animations. That environment, which I encountered every single day, settled deep in my subconscious and became the seed that now shapes my canvases.”

Those childhood influences remain visible throughout her paintings, though not in a nostalgic way. Instead of recreating memories, Lee transforms the emotional atmosphere of manga and animation into contemplative portraits that examine vulnerability, resilience, and identity. As layers of personal reflection accumulated over time, they eventually evolved into the anonymous girls who now populate her work.

“The color blue wasn’t something I set out to use from the start,” she says. “It’s a color I naturally arrived at while getting to know myself. I feel it’s the color that most resembles who I am right now.”

That signature blue does more than unify her compositions. Existing somewhere between warmth and coolness, it creates an emotional ambiguity that echoes the figures themselves. Their large eyes meet the viewer directly, yet seem to drift somewhere beyond the canvas, resisting any single interpretation. “What I most want to convey is the experience of turning to look back at oneself in front of that gaze,” Lee explains. “Depending on the viewer’s mood or circumstances that day, it might feel cold, or it might feel comforting.”

Lee reinforces that openness by stripping away nearly everything except the figure. Sparse backgrounds remove specific places and memories, focusing instead on the face and eyes. Without narrative details to guide interpretation, the paintings become mirrors rather than stories, encouraging viewers to project their own emotions onto the canvas. As Lee describes it, these girls begin with her own memories and questions, but ultimately become “an anonymous ‘us’” shared by everyone who encounters them.

This idea reaches its fullest expression in her newest series, Not Quite You, Not Quite Me. Drawing from the lingering afterimages of childhood manga and anime, the body of work explores how identity continually shifts as memory, emotion, and digital culture overlap. Lee describes the paintings as existing between reality and fantasy, where fleeting digital imagery solidifies into permanent layers of paint and the viewer becomes an active participant through what she calls a “mutual gaze.”

Although Lee has expanded her practice into digital works, collaborations, and NFTs, she views every medium as an extension of the same central question. “No matter how the medium changes, what matters most to me stays the same,” she tells My Modern Met. “It’s the mutual gaze created when the girl’s eyes on screen meet the viewer’s—the experience of the viewer becoming not someone who simply consumes an image, but a participant who confronts their own inner self.”

That commitment to introspection extends beyond the finished artwork and into Lee’s creative process itself. During the development of Not Quite You, Not Quite Me, one question returned again and again: “I kept asking what my absolute rock bottom is, and what exists within it.”

Lee isn’t interested in presenting emotional scars as something that can be neatly resolved though. “I’d rather be remembered not as someone who offers perfect healing or definitive answers, but as someone who keeps moving forward despite anxiety and wounds,” she says. “I hope that those who encounter my work also won’t stay too long in a place of feeling stuck, but will find even a small measure of will or comfort to keep moving forward together.”

Through expressionless faces, saturated blues, and unwavering gazes, Lee creates paintings that reveal a little more with every viewing. Rather than telling us what to feel, they quietly invite us to pause, look inward, and discover our own reflection within the silence.

To keep up to date with the artist’s work, you can follow Yelin Lee on Instagram.

Korean artist Yelin Lee paints expressionless girls inspired by childhood manga and animation.

Lee’s signature ultramarine palette, known as “Yelin’s Blue,” gives her paintings a striking atmosphere.

Minimalist compositions keep the focus on each figure’s quiet gaze.

Rather than assigning a single emotion to her subjects, Lee leaves every face open to interpretation.

Every painting becomes a mirror that changes with each person who stands before it.

Yelin Lee: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yelin Lee.