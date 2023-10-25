Home / Architecture / Hotels

Geodesic Domes Offer Front Row Seats to Nature in This Luxurious Glamping Experience

By Regina Sienra on October 25, 2023
When thinking of a Florida vacation, many envision sandy beaches and amusement parks. But given the amazing landscapes and biodiversity of the area, wouldn't it be cool to also experience all of that? LULU Glamping, located in the heart of Miami Dade County, is marrying nature with design for the ultimate getaway.

As a truly luxurious glamping facility, LULU Glamping offers the all the comforts of technology without sacrificing the beauty of the outdoors. Each glamping site boasts 1,100 square feet, divided among two geodesic domes and a private patio. The 364-square-foot main dome features a bedroom that can accommodate up to four guests, as well as a kitchenette and lounge area. The bathroom, equipped with a bathtub and shower, is located in a separate dome.

LULU Glamping, which claims to be first glamping experience in South Florida, also provides amenities to experience the surrounding greenery to the fullest. On top of tanning lounge chairs, each patio also has its own private hot tub, outdoor dining pergolas, and barbecue area. All of this is in complete privacy created by strategically positioning each glamping site among bushes and trees.

The clever design of LULU Glamping's geodesic domes make them a luxurious front row seat to stargazing. Thanks to their immersive design—particularly, their expansive 15-feet-wide skylights—you can lay back and marvel at the night sky. During the day, there are also plenty of things to do, like exploring the nature trails to observe flora and fauna or practicing yoga in the great outdoors.

Paying tribute to the local habitats, sustainability is at the heart of LULU Glamping. “Our domes have a minimal environmental impact,” the company assures potential guests, “consuming 50% less energy for heating and cooling compared to conventional structures.” They also acknowledge the challenges a tropical area such as South Florida presents, so each dome is also hurricane-proof.

LULU Glamping is opening its doors in November 2023. You can now book your stay through Indiegogo and have access to a special price. To stay up to date, you can follow LULU Glamping on Instagram.

LULU Glamping: Website | Instagram | Indiegogo

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LULU Glamping.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
