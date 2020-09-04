Home / Art / Drawing

Teen Creates Chalk Drawings To Take Her Little Brother on “Adventures” Across the Globe

By Sara Barnes on September 4, 2020
Sidewalk Chalk Art

The global pandemic has put many things on hold, from special outings to big vacations; but, not for 14-year-old Macaire Everett and her nine-year-old brother Camden. Through charming chalk art, they’ve been able to “go” to all sorts of places without ever leaving their home. During the COVID-19 quarantine, the teen began creating massive drawings on the sidewalk. Once each one was completed, her brother would lay on the ground and interact with Everett’s art.

Everett began this imaginative project because, like many of us, she needed to find something to do while being home all the time. It started with a drawing of balloons in which her brother was “carried” away into the clouds (similar to David Blaine). The following days saw him golfing, zip lining, and dancing in puddles. After about two weeks of consistent sidewalk art, she decided to continue it for 100 days. Those days have since passed, but Everett is still drawing because “there are more adventures to take.”

So, how does she come up with so many different ideas? “My brother and I talk about ideas a lot during dinner. He likes to ‘travel’ so it’s fun to take him places,” she tells My Modern Met. “He likes vehicles so when he asks me to draw him with a car or helicopter I may think about it for a few days before deciding how to make the scene really unique. For example, he came up with the idea of jumping rope, and then I thought he should jump double Dutch and finished the idea after deciding the best ones to hold the rope were baby kangaroos.” Once Everett gets to work, it can take anywhere between two and four hours before she’s done.

Scroll down to see some of Everett’s drawings, and follow her work on Instagram to see where Camden is headed next.

14-year-old Macaire Everett takes her little brother Camden on “adventures” with her sidewalk chalk art.

Sidewalk Chalk Art

Sometimes, Camden is zip lining or exploring outer space…

Sidewalk ArtSidewalk ArtSidewalk ArtSidewalk ArtSidewalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtChalk Drawing of a Dinosaur

…or visiting well-known locales around the world.

Sidewalk Chalk ArtImaginative Sidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtChalk Drawing of a Giraffe Sidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk Art

But no matter “where” he is or whatever he's doing, one thing is clear—he's having fun!

Sidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtSidewalk Chalk ArtMacaire Everett: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Macaire Everett.

