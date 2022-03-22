Close-Up Paintings of Eyes Examine What People Are Feeling in That Moment

Often referred to as “windows of the soul,” eyes can say a lot about who we are and what we're feeling. Self-taught artist Maldha Mohamed examines the emotional power of a gaze in her immerse oil paintings. She renders close-up views of one single eye and leaves it up to the viewer to find the unsaid feelings latent in the subject's face.

Using thick, expressive brushstrokes and a limited color palette, Mohamed paints an array of different eye colors and shapes, each with its own story to tell. “Eyes are extremely fascinating. They can tell you a person's entire story, where they're from, the things they have been through or nothing at all, all at the same time,” she tells My Modern Met. “I think the eyes are the most sincere thing about a person, and I want to create the most sincere art that I can. So I figured, why not use eyes as a subject medium.”

Despite painting the same subject matter over and over again, Mohamed keeps her canvases fresh with subtle changes to each one—whether it be in the angle, the light, or the expression itself. Just like people, her pieces are completely individual. “I like to convey the subjects as if they are in a constant battle against time, always fleeting,” she explains to My Modern Met. “This is the expression I would like to capture and create. That is what I wish to capture in my art.”

Self-taught artist Maldha Mohamed creates immersive oil paintings of human eyes.

Each one is a unique study of form, color, and expression.

Mohamed says, “Eyes are extremely fascinating. They can tell you a person's entire story, where they're from, the things they have been through or nothing at all, all at the same time.”

Though every painting is of a single eye, they are all unique and display the emotions of a person within a frozen moment in time.

