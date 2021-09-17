Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Expressive Oil Paintings Show the Rhythmic Beauty of Visible Brushstrokes

By Margherita Cole on September 17, 2021
Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Ravens Shadow”

Some artists create paintings that look like real life, whereas Daniel Bilmes creates paintings that look like another medium entirely. The Los Angeles-based artist weaves ethereal female figures into abstract environments by raking through nearly dry paint. As a result, his subjects appear to float in a mesmerizing dreamscape.

Bilmes' upcoming solo exhibition Eternal Recurrence, features a mix of abstract portraits with natural motifs, as well as some full-length figurative paintings. He unites the series through his distinct textural style, and by using a muted color palette of browns, creams, pinks, and the occasional blue. “I’ve always found myself interested in the process of how something is constructed—for example, I’ll get lost in how a figure or a hand or a fabric is woven together—the visual rhythm of textures fascinates me,” Bilmes tells My Modern Met. “I focus as much on how my paintings come to life, as the finished product.”

The series emphasizes the visual power of texture through the numerous lines “combed” through the paint. “I try to infuse the start of every painting with as much movement and energy as possible,” he continues. “I begin with the longest brush strokes and work my way down. I like to move the paint around a lot when it's wet, and then scrape into it as it dries.” This meticulous process creates a “hand-drawn” appearance, as though they were made with pastel, rather than oil paint. This technique also emphasizes the textures of skin, clothing, and hair.

Most of the subjects emerge from their background as though they are a part of it. This slightly unfinished look makes it seem as though a narrative is taking place as the viewer is looking at the painting. Additionally, the connection between the figures and the small world they occupy creates palpable energy on the canvas. “I weave my figures into abstract environments where they are pushed and pulled by time and fate,” Bilmes says. “Much of the story is in the brushstrokes and visual rhythms.”

Eternal Recurrence will be on display at Arcadia Contemporary in NYC from September 18 to October 3, 2021. You can also purchase prints via Bilmes' online store, and keep up to date with his latest creations and shows by following the artist on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Bilmes creates exquisite figurative paintings of women using expressive brushstrokes.

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“The Weavers”

His solo exhibition Eternal Recurrence will be on display from September 18 to October 3, 2021, at Arcadia Contemporary in NYC.

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Emma”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Clotho (The Spinner)”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Ophelia”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Atropos (The Inflexible)”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Veiled V”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Lachesis (The Allotter)”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Fluorescence”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Famous Blue Raincoat”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“Self-Portrait, Age 31”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“The Fates”

Expressive Oil Paintings by Daniel Bilmes

“The Silk”

Daniel Bilmes: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Blimes.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength

Models Pose Next to Portrait Paintings Rendered in Their Uncanny Likeness

Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World
Artist Promotes Wildlife Conservation With Her Awe-Inspiring Animal Paintings
Exquisite Oil Paintings Capture the Beauty of Cloudy Skies
Contemporary Oil Portraits Explore the Fragility of Human Relationships

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Oil Paintings Reimagines Animals Merged With Plant Life
Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles
Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength
Painter Uses Geometric Shapes To Create Colorful Fragmentations of the Human Form
Photorealistic “Double Exposure” Portrait Paintings Reflect the Complexities of Life Itself
Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.