Home / Architecture / Houses

Architect Uses AI to Create Utopia Where Buildings Grow and Breathe

By Jessica Stewart on November 5, 2022
AI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas Bhatia

Intrigued by the way that ants and other insects use nature to build their homes, Indian architectural designer Manas Bhatia used artificial intelligence (AI) to explore what would happen if humans created houses that could grow and breathe. The result is a series of architectural concepts called Symbiotic Architecture, where homes stretch into the sky and natural patterns drive the design.

Bhatia took some of the most pleasant human interactions with nature, like reading a newspaper under a tree or observing colorful leaves in the park, and used them to develop a utopian future. In Bhatia's vision, buildings aren't formed from manmade concrete and steel, but rather, are living forms that grow. He likens the work to a hollowed-out Hyperion tree filled with apartments and a central atrium that is flooded with light.

Using Midjourney to give a visual to his concept, he typed in prompts like “giant,” ”hollowed,” ”tree,” “stairs,” “facade,” and ”plants.” He even asked the program more conceptual questions like “Can structures grow?” and “Can the envelope in which we live breathe as creatures do?” From there, he went through several iterations and refined his prompts until arriving at imagery he was satisfied with. His ability to do all this in a relatively short time is part of what Bhatia finds useful about AI.

“Even before sketching something or putting anything to paper, a designer or artist comes up with an idea or thought,” Bhatia tells My Modern Met. “With AI we can directly convert that thought or idea into a tangible outcome. That certainly solves the problem of ‘thought-to-execution' delay experienced by many creatives.”

Bhatia's Symbiotic Architecture presents a sort of fairy tale that many people would be happy to live in. The buildings are, in some ways, adult treehouses where the natural world is at the forefront.  In using AI technology as a tool, Bhatia was able to push the boundaries of his creativity and share the results with the world so that we join him in this fantasy world.

Inspired by the concept of buildings that grow, architectural designer Manas Bhatia used AI technology to bring his idea to life.

AI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas BhatiaArchitecture Concept Created in MidJourneyArchitecture Concept Created in MidJourney

Symbiotic Architecture is a series of images resulting from his conceptual inquiries and visual prompts.

Manas Bhatia Concept ArchitectureManas Bhatia Concept ArchitectureAI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas Bhatia

For him, AI is a useful way to give a quick visual to an idea.

Architecture Concept Created in MidJourneyAI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas BhatiaAI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas Bhatia

In this case, Bhatia was even able to create AI “drawings” of this future utopia.

AI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas BhatiaAI x Symbiotic architecture by Manas Bhatia

“I hope creative professionals realize how much potential AI has in their domains and that they can harness the power of technology to push their boundaries.”

Architecture Concept Created in MidJourneyManas Bhatia Concept ArchitectureManas Bhatia Concept Architecture

Manas Bhatia: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Manas Bhatia.

Related Articles:

AI-Generated Artwork Wins Contest and Sparks Fierce Online Debate

Conceptual Village Is Inspired by Pufferfish To Adapt To Rising Sea Levels

Dreamlike AI Renderings Celebrate the Intricacy of Renaissance Architecture

Unconventional Forest Observation Deck Concept Is Shaped Like a Moose Head

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architect Analyzes the Five Most Common Types of NYC Apartments
Stunning A-Frame Home Has a Greenhouse for Off-the-Grid Living in a Swedish Forest
Mid-Century Modern Homes That Shaped the Future of Architecture Design
You Can Buy a Small Scottish Island and Lighthouse for Less Than the Average Cost of a House
You Can Own a Scottish Island With Its Own Castle for $2 Million
‘Star Wars’ Mansion With Millennium Falcon Home Movie Theater Is Up for Sale for $15 Million

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Contemporary Getaway Inspired the Humble Beauty of the Farmhouse Barn
Disney Is Developing Its Own Residential Communities You Can Live In All Year Round
Daring ‘Oasis House’ Concept Has a Massive Pool Perched on a Desert Mountain
Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery
3D-Printed ‘Rain Catcher’ House Reimagines Sustainable Home Design
Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.