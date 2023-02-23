Home / Architecture / Houses

Contemporary All-White House Overlooking the Black Sea Is Inspired by Art Galleries

By Sara Barnes on February 23, 2023
Contemporary Residential house by Simple. Architecture

Overlooking the Black Sea in Bulgaria, a private residence known as the House in Sozopol is a vision in neutral tones. The exterior, interior, and furnishings of the home are clad in warm white hues which gives the minimalist space an airy and tranquil feel. It is exactly what you want to experience as you take in a panoramic view of the water.

The House in Sozopol was designed by Simple Architecture and is a partial reconstruction of the original build, and it represents a complete departure from its previous aesthetic. “The old house was built around 15 years ago in a style imitating the authentic Sozopol architectural elements and materials,” the architects write, “[a] multitude of included roofs with tiles, façade planking and title cladding, bay windows, and arches.”

The client wanted the opposite in the renovated house, and that’s exactly what Simple Architecture achieved. The contemporary three-story home has an open common area that includes a living room, kitchen, and dining room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the entire space is decorated to have the feeling of an art gallery. Sculptures and paintings celebrating the human form are in both the inside and outdoor living spaces, and the careful arrangement of the furniture allows for extended viewing of the pieces.

“The guiding idea of this project has been to create a light, elegant, and ethereal atmosphere, dominated by the sea view and the constantly changing colors of the surrounding nature,” Simple Architecture adds. “Both the interior and the exterior have been decided in nuances of the white with the only colorful touch being the works of art present in the house.”

Overlooking the Black Sea in Bulgaria, a private residence known as the House in Sozopol is a vision in neutral tones.

Contemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. Architecture

The exterior, interior, and furnishings of the home are clad in warm white hues which gives the minimalist space an airy and tranquil feel.

Contemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. Architecture

It is exactly what you want to experience as you take in a panoramic view of the water.

Contemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. Architecture

Designed by Simple Architecture, it's a partial reconstruction of the original build, and it represents a complete departure from its previous aesthetic.

Contemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureResidential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. ArchitectureContemporary Residential house by Simple. Architecture

Simple Architecture: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simple Architecture.

Related Articles:

Unique Home Concept Outfitted With a Green Roof to Blend In With Forests of Switzerland

Architects Design Spiraling Glass Home Overlooking China’s Paddy Fields

This Elusive Green Home Was Designed to Fit Perfectly in the Icelandic Hillside

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Chic Pre-Fabricated Homes Will Bring Your Utility Bills Down to $0
Architect Uses AI to Create Utopia Where Buildings Grow and Breathe
Architect Analyzes the Five Most Common Types of NYC Apartments
Stunning A-Frame Home Has a Greenhouse for Off-the-Grid Living in a Swedish Forest
Mid-Century Modern Homes That Shaped the Future of Architecture Design
You Can Buy a Small Scottish Island and Lighthouse for Less Than the Average Cost of a House

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Own a Scottish Island With Its Own Castle for $2 Million
‘Star Wars’ Mansion With Millennium Falcon Home Movie Theater Is Up for Sale for $15 Million
Contemporary Getaway Inspired the Humble Beauty of the Farmhouse Barn
Disney Is Developing Its Own Residential Communities You Can Live In All Year Round
Daring ‘Oasis House’ Concept Has a Massive Pool Perched on a Desert Mountain
Mirrored Cabin Reflects the Surrounding Landscape to Perfectly Blend in With Scenery

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.