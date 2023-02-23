Contemporary All-White House Overlooking the Black Sea Is Inspired by Art Galleries

Overlooking the Black Sea in Bulgaria, a private residence known as the House in Sozopol is a vision in neutral tones. The exterior, interior, and furnishings of the home are clad in warm white hues which gives the minimalist space an airy and tranquil feel. It is exactly what you want to experience as you take in a panoramic view of the water.

The House in Sozopol was designed by Simple Architecture and is a partial reconstruction of the original build, and it represents a complete departure from its previous aesthetic. “The old house was built around 15 years ago in a style imitating the authentic Sozopol architectural elements and materials,” the architects write, “[a] multitude of included roofs with tiles, façade planking and title cladding, bay windows, and arches.”

The client wanted the opposite in the renovated house, and that’s exactly what Simple Architecture achieved. The contemporary three-story home has an open common area that includes a living room, kitchen, and dining room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the entire space is decorated to have the feeling of an art gallery. Sculptures and paintings celebrating the human form are in both the inside and outdoor living spaces, and the careful arrangement of the furniture allows for extended viewing of the pieces.

“The guiding idea of this project has been to create a light, elegant, and ethereal atmosphere, dominated by the sea view and the constantly changing colors of the surrounding nature,” Simple Architecture adds. “Both the interior and the exterior have been decided in nuances of the white with the only colorful touch being the works of art present in the house.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Simple Architecture.

