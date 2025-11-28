My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

This Customizable Shipping Container Home Is Now Available on Amazon

By Ava Linker on November 28, 2025

Designing your own house is the ultimate project. However, that goal is out of reach for many because they cant afford it, find the right property, or lack the necessary experience and resources. But one shipping container home offers a solution to many of these issues while costing less than the average new car. It provides the perfect foundation for anything from a dream home to an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The best part is that you can add a porch, garden, plants, decorations, and more to customize it to your tastes.

The shipping container homes are available on Amazon and manufactured by SEQ (Simple, Easy, Quick), a company that produces and sells many different customizable tiny homes. Expandable Container House, for instance, utilizes every inch to include multiple rooms fully equipped for any and every purpose. Large windows provide healthy amounts of natural light and make it seem even more spacious. The windows dont make it any less durable, though, as its able to withstand typhoons, fire, wind, and earthquakes. Further, both the interior and exterior can be customized. The exterior color can be changed, and there are various options for room layouts—not to mention any additions or modifications you can make after assembly. It also follows Amazons 30-day return policy for extra peace of mind and confidence in your purchase.

The home could also make an excellent ADU to be used as a pool or guest house. ADUs are becoming increasingly popular, especially in urban areas, where space is at a premium. Some of the benefits include easy extra housing, rentability, adding value to the property, and having lower energy costs. However you choose to use this home, it will be uniquely shaped by your needs, style, and imagination.

This sturdy home may provide the perfect foundation for a new housing project.

Two Story Amazon Tiny Home

Whether dream home or guest house, its fully customizable features allow it to become uniquely personalized.

Two Story Amazon Tiny Home

Available on Amazon, they are easy to set up and designed spaciously with large, durable frames and windows.

Two Story Amazon Tiny Home

Possibilities are endless, from decor to layout to functions, you can make it your own.

Two Story Amazon Tiny Home

All images via Amazon.

Source: Amazon Is Selling a 2-story, Expandable Tiny House—and It Has Multiple Bedrooms and a Gorgeous Terrace.

