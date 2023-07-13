Home / Architecture / Houses

Unique Bird-Shaped House Overlooks the Beach in Costa Rica

By Jessica Stewart on July 13, 2023
N2 house zU-studio visual

Inspired by the country's wildlife, zU-studio has designed a bird-shaped residence in Costa Rica. Situated on a hill overlooking the water, the N2 private house is a unique home that promotes a connection with nature. In September, construction will begin in the beach town of Santa Teresa, which is also known as a haven for surfers.

The three-bedroom retreat is laid out on three floors and has a sculptural roof inspired by the plumage of a bird. The roof is set at different heights, which allows light to filter through and creates interesting window shapes. Focusing on the use of natural shapes, the home revolves around a flower-filled central courtyard that acts as a gathering space.

This then spills into the ground-floor common areas, which include an open space kitchen and living room, as well as a pool set into the semi-circular terrace. The unique design is intended to mimic a bird overlooking the water as it decides where to fly off to next. Thanks to its round shape providing endless sea views, guests in the home will be able to do the same.

“Sometimes architecture tends to be rational and rigid, almost as if architects are creating using a recipe that could work the same way for all different scenarios,” shares the Amsterdam-based firm. “We are more interested in listening to our natural instincts when we visit a particular location with a specific context, and we talk with the people who are going to be experiencing the new creation.”

It's not every day that such an exciting architectural concept gets built, and we will anxiously await images of the completed project to see how it stacks up to the thrilling concept.

N2 is a private home conceived by zU-studio in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica.

N2 house zU-studio visual N2 house zU-studio visual

The shape was inspired by a bird perched on a hillside, contemplating its next flight.

Inspiration Drawing for N2 Wellness Retreat by zU-studio Hand Drawn Design for N2 Wellness Retreat by zU-studio

The firm expects construction on the three-bedroom home to begin in September.

Hand Drawn Design for N2 Wellness Retreat by zU-studio

zU-studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by zU-studio.

Related Articles:

Sunflower-Inspired House Moves Towards the Sun Just Like Plants Do

Futuristic ‘Blackbird Cabin’ Concept Is Folded Like Architectural Origami

Conceptual ‘Casa Katana’ Is an Angular Abode Inspired by the Japanese Sword

Daring ‘Oasis House’ Concept Has a Massive Pool Perched on a Desert Mountain

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Contemporary All-White House Overlooking the Black Sea Is Inspired by Art Galleries
These Chic Pre-Fabricated Homes Will Bring Your Utility Bills Down to $0
Architect Uses AI to Create Utopia Where Buildings Grow and Breathe
Architect Analyzes the Five Most Common Types of NYC Apartments
Stunning A-Frame Home Has a Greenhouse for Off-the-Grid Living in a Swedish Forest
Mid-Century Modern Homes That Shaped the Future of Architecture Design

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Buy a Small Scottish Island and Lighthouse for Less Than the Average Cost of a House
You Can Own a Scottish Island With Its Own Castle for $2 Million
‘Star Wars’ Mansion With Millennium Falcon Home Movie Theater Is Up for Sale for $15 Million
Contemporary Getaway Inspired the Humble Beauty of the Farmhouse Barn
Disney Is Developing Its Own Residential Communities You Can Live In All Year Round
Daring ‘Oasis House’ Concept Has a Massive Pool Perched on a Desert Mountain

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.