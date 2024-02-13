Home / Architecture / Houses

Explore the Grounds of Tirranna, a House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in This Video Tour

By Regina Sienra on February 13, 2024

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is best remembered for his sweeping architecture, including the Guggenheim Museum and Fallingwater. But some of the most celebrated aspects of his work can also be studied through some of his lesser known pieces, such as Tirranna. This house is located next to the Noroton River in Connecticut, and Architectural Digest recently shared an insightful video tour of the property alongside Stuart Graff, CEO of Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Graff spotlights the solar hemicycle, the main curve that shapes the living space with floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition to blurring the line between indoors and outdoors, it can be regarded as an early form of sustainable design. By following the movement of the sun throughout the day, it naturally illuminates and heats the space, something vital during the winter months.

Throughout the tour, Graff takes time to revel in the details of Wright's work. For example, he analyzes the contrast between Philippine mahogany and naked concrete. This shows not only Wright’s love for materials and making clear what the house was made from, but also offers an emotional experience by replicating the diversity of trees and bushes found in the woods.

Tirranna, an indigenous term for running water, also features some of Wright’s signature choices. For example, Graff lists the subdued shade of red on floor, a construction grid system, built-in shelves that control how the art and objects are displayed throughout the house, and the neatly designed chairs. Above all, Wright prizes the relationship between the house and the surrounding landscape—especially the river right beside it. The name, Tirranna, even references this, as an Australian Indigenous term for “running water.”

It's thanks to all of these choices, Graff concludes, that the building seems to always have belonged in this setting. “When I first encountered Wright’s work as an 8-year-old boy, it was the space and the light that got me all excited,” he declares. “I now understand why that gives us the feeling that it does, why we feel different in a Frank Lloyd Wright house. That’s because he uses space and light to create this sense of intimacy with the world around us.”

Watch the Tirranna video tour above.

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

3D Renderings of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unbuilt Architecture Celebrate His Creative Genius

The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright: 10 Historic Buildings by the Legendary American Architect

Enjoy a Virtual Tour of Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost ‘Imperial Hotel’

Designers Help Bring Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unbuilt Projects to Life

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Travels to Disney World and Tries To Enter the Park With a 46-Year-Old Ticket
Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy
Poetically Eye-Opening Look at What Winter Looks Like at Yellowstone National Park
Videographer Shares Nerve-Wracking Footage of His Drone Crashing Into an Icelandic Volcano
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hypnotic Timelapse Captures 300 Days of a Pine Tree’s Growth in Under 2 Minutes
Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Ends in Controversy After Contestant Appears To Say the Right Answer
Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.