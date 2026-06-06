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New Exhibit in Mexico City Shows off Historic Soccer Items Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

By Regina Sienra on June 6, 2026
Soccer boots worn by Pele in 1970

Pelé's Boots from the “Scratch do Ouro” from 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and with it, many moments that people will be talking about for decades to come. But how did soccer and the World Cup become such global forces and vessels of collective memory? A new exhibit at Mexico City’s Jumex Museum, titled Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football, revisits some of the sport’s most iconic moments and figures, bridging the past and present, myth and actuality.

The exhibit was created in partnership with Qatar Museums and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. It is, in a way, a passing of the torch, of sorts, between World Cup hosts. Qatar hosted the last edition in 2022, which saw Argentina rise to the top, fulfilling the soccer community’s wish of seeing superstar Leo Messi win the tournament.

“Sport has a unique ability to bring people together through shared emotion and experience. Objects of Glory reflects our commitment to preserving the stories behind football’s most iconic moments while creating new connections between audiences, cultures and communities through the game,” says Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football features items that chronicle the evolution and growth of the sport. These include a hand-painted leather football commemorating the 1888 Football Association Cup Final in England, the birthplace of soccer, and an early rule book from 1893. The exhibit also explores how soccer continues to break ground and bring the world together, best epitomized by the inclusion of Honey Thaljieh’s 2020 jersey, a key player of Palestine’s first Women’s National Team.

The FIFA World Cup is largely how the history of soccer is framed. Since its first edition in 1930, it has served as a stage for the sport’s most brilliant players. The exhibit acknowledges this, featuring items such as Pelé’s soccer cleats from the 1970, where he made headlines for helping Brazil become champions, earning the status as the greatest player of all time; a replica from the original trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup; and the jersey worn by Diego Armando Maradona during his 1986 victory against England, which featured the infamous “Hand of God” goal, when he illegally scored using his hand without being caught by the referees.

Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football opens on July 10, a day before the inaugural match at the Mexico City Stadium, AKA Azteca Stadium, and runs until August 30. Admission is free, and you can also check out Football & Art: A Shared Emotion, a soccer-inspired contemporary art exhibit in the same building. To plan your visit, check out the Jumex Museum website.

The exhibit Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football revisits some of soccer’s most iconic moments and figures, bridging the past and present, myth and actuality..

Hand - painted football commemorating the 1888 FA cup final

Hand-painted football commemorating the 1888 Football Association Cup Final.

No. 10 of the Century Pelé's shirt from the 1972 international match against Yugoslavia signed by the player, 1972

No. 10 of the Century. Pelé's shirt from the 1972 international match against Yugoslavia signed by the player, 1972

FIFA goes international. Commemorative report from the 1950 World Cup in Brazil

FIFA goes international. Commemorative report from the 1950 World Cup in Brazil

Messi's Rise: A Jersey from the Beginning of Greatness. Jersey worn by the player during the 2006 World Cup

Messi's Rise: A Jersey from the Beginning of Greatness. Jersey worn by the player during the 2006 World Cup

First FIFA Trophy. Replica of the Jules Rimet Cup, 1930

First FIFA Trophy. Replica of the Jules Rimet Cup, 1930

Maradona's "Hand of God". Jersey worn by the player in the 1986 World Cup game against England.

Maradona's “Hand of God”. Jersey worn by the player in the 1986 World Cup game against England.

Early Rule Book of Football. The Football League, 1893-1894

Early Rule Book of Football. The Football League, 1893-1894.

Honey Thaljieh and the First Palestinian Women's Team. Number 10 shirt work by the player, 2020.

Honey Thaljieh and the First Palestinian Women's Team. Number 10 shirt work by the player, 2020.

Maradona: The First Steps. Worn by the player in 1977..

Maradona: The First Steps. Worn by the player in 1977.

Exhibition Information:
Objects of Glory
June 10–August 30, 2026
Jumex Museum
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, Mexico City, Mexico

Jumex Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jumex Museum.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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