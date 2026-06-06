New Exhibit in Mexico City Shows off Historic Soccer Items Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and with it, many moments that people will be talking about for decades to come. But how did soccer and the World Cup become such global forces and vessels of collective memory? A new exhibit at Mexico City’s Jumex Museum, titled Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football, revisits some of the sport’s most iconic moments and figures, bridging the past and present, myth and actuality.

The exhibit was created in partnership with Qatar Museums and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. It is, in a way, a passing of the torch, of sorts, between World Cup hosts. Qatar hosted the last edition in 2022, which saw Argentina rise to the top, fulfilling the soccer community’s wish of seeing superstar Leo Messi win the tournament.

“Sport has a unique ability to bring people together through shared emotion and experience. Objects of Glory reflects our commitment to preserving the stories behind football’s most iconic moments while creating new connections between audiences, cultures and communities through the game,” says Abdulla Al Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football features items that chronicle the evolution and growth of the sport. These include a hand-painted leather football commemorating the 1888 Football Association Cup Final in England, the birthplace of soccer, and an early rule book from 1893. The exhibit also explores how soccer continues to break ground and bring the world together, best epitomized by the inclusion of Honey Thaljieh’s 2020 jersey, a key player of Palestine’s first Women’s National Team.

The FIFA World Cup is largely how the history of soccer is framed. Since its first edition in 1930, it has served as a stage for the sport’s most brilliant players. The exhibit acknowledges this, featuring items such as Pelé’s soccer cleats from the 1970, where he made headlines for helping Brazil become champions, earning the status as the greatest player of all time; a replica from the original trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup; and the jersey worn by Diego Armando Maradona during his 1986 victory against England, which featured the infamous “Hand of God” goal, when he illegally scored using his hand without being caught by the referees.

Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football opens on July 10, a day before the inaugural match at the Mexico City Stadium, AKA Azteca Stadium, and runs until August 30. Admission is free, and you can also check out Football & Art: A Shared Emotion, a soccer-inspired contemporary art exhibit in the same building. To plan your visit, check out the Jumex Museum website.

The exhibit Objects of Glory: Iconic Moments in the History of Football revisits some of soccer’s most iconic moments and figures, bridging the past and present, myth and actuality..

Exhibition Information :

Objects of Glory

June 10–August 30, 2026

Jumex Museum

Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, Mexico City, Mexico

Jumex Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jumex Museum.