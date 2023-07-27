Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie Reveals She Paid off Her Mom’s Mortgage With Her First Big Paychecks

By Regina Sienra on July 27, 2023
What did you buy with your first big paycheck? For actress Margot Robbie, the answer was simple—a house for her mom. Having borrowed money from her mother, Sarie Kessler, to keep herself afloat during the early years of her career, she knew she had to pay it back. And so, the star of Barbie saved up her first big paychecks to pay off her mom's mortgage.

“Everything I owed my mum, I had it written down. She'd take money out of the house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, ‘I've gotta pay that back,'” Robbie said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely. I was like, ‘Mum, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore.'”

Reflecting on her story, she knew the feeling was universal. “Anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course you would,” she added.

After starring in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Robbie got a leading role in the TV series Pan Am. In 2013, she made her feature film debut in About Time, before getting a breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. A year later, she co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced several films including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and Barbie.

Looking back, Kessler reflected on Robbie's determination during an interview with Vogue in 2o19. “I really admired the way you set about deciding how your future was going to unfold,” she said. “I remember the first time you told me you were going to be an actor in grade 12.”

While her mom was concerned about her making a living wage, that fear has turned into pride. “I thought that it’s hard to be an actor and make a good living. But I was very concerned you were intending to take a pathway that, to me, didn’t have a really extensive future,” Kessler said. “And now you could say: ‘Mum, you needed more faith in what I can achieve.’”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met.
