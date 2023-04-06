Home / Entertainment / Movies

’Barbie‘ Movie Releases Posters for Every Character of Its Star-Studded Cast

By Margherita Cole on April 6, 2023
Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Summer is on the horizon. In addition to sunny weather and pool parties, there's another event to look forward to: Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. After years in the making, this colorful film will be hitting movie theaters and dazzling audiences with the vibrant world inspired by the classic Barbie doll. While many may already know that Margot Robbie will play the titular role, there are several other big names gracing the screen in this film. A series of newly released playful posters shines a light on what people can expect from the varied cast come July 2023.

In the movie, Barbie lives in the candy-colored Barbie Land, which is inhabited by other Barbies with a range of different professions. These posters reveal what some of these occupations are. For instance, Emma Mackey's Barbie “has a Nobel Prize in physics,” Issa Rae's Barbie is president, and Hari Nef's Barbie is a doctor. In contrast to the impressive resumes of the Barbies are the playful descriptions of all the Ken actors, which feature some variation of “He's just Ken.” Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are just a few of the Kens that we'll see in the film.

Although the details of the Barbie movie plot are still being kept a secret, we do know that Barbie (Margot Robbie) will be expelled from Barbie Land, forcing her to travel to the real world with her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling). Now, we also have some images of the human characters that they will meet, played by America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt. Hopefully, as summer approaches, there will be more sneak peaks of the whimsical movie.

If you want to see what you would like as a Barbie, the movie has released a selfie generator that will transform your photo in the style of the official Barbie movie posters. You can check that out here.

The Barbie movie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie has released a bunch of posters, each one featuring one of the many cast members from the film.

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

The posters are as colorful as the film and include a signature silhouette of the Mattel logo as the backdrop as all the different Barbies are introduced.

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie movie poster of Ana Cruz Kayne - This Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

While all of the Barbies are listed with their occupations, the Kens feature some variation of “He's just Ken.”

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

The cast also includes the controversial Midge, who was supposed to be Barbie's pregnant friend.

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Even the short-lived Allan, a character introduced in 1964 as Ken's friend who could also fit into Ken's clothes, will be in the film.

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

There are also some “human” characters who will likely make an appearance after Barbie leaves Barbieland.

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

Barbie Movie Posters

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie

People online have been having a field day with these posters and eagerly creating their own.

The Barbie movie comes out on July 21, 2023. In the meantime, watch the latest teaser trailer:

Barbie the Movie: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
h/t: [Variety]

All images via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie.

Related Articles:

People React to First Look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film

Warner Bros Releases First Look at Highly Anticipated ‘Barbie’ Movie

Barbie: The History and Legacy of the World’s Most Famous Doll

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

First Look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Upcoming ‘Joker 2’
Disney Released Its Trailer for the Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Ke Huy Quan Inspires People to “Keep Your Dreams Alive” With His Oscar Win for Best Supporting Actor
Actor Owen Wilson Is Channeling Bob Ross for the Upcoming Movie ‘Paint’
‘Back to the Future’ Stars Reunite at Fan Convention
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How to Watch Hundreds of Movies Online for Free
New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins
80 Documentaries From Kino Lorber Are Free to Watch on YouTube
There’s a New No. 1 on “Sight and Sound” Greatest Films of All Time
25 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use
Get a Look Behind the Calculated Chaos of Crushed Cars in Films and TV

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.