’Barbie‘ Movie Releases Posters for Every Character of Its Star-Studded Cast

Summer is on the horizon. In addition to sunny weather and pool parties, there's another event to look forward to: Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. After years in the making, this colorful film will be hitting movie theaters and dazzling audiences with the vibrant world inspired by the classic Barbie doll. While many may already know that Margot Robbie will play the titular role, there are several other big names gracing the screen in this film. A series of newly released playful posters shines a light on what people can expect from the varied cast come July 2023.

In the movie, Barbie lives in the candy-colored Barbie Land, which is inhabited by other Barbies with a range of different professions. These posters reveal what some of these occupations are. For instance, Emma Mackey's Barbie “has a Nobel Prize in physics,” Issa Rae's Barbie is president, and Hari Nef's Barbie is a doctor. In contrast to the impressive resumes of the Barbies are the playful descriptions of all the Ken actors, which feature some variation of “He's just Ken.” Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are just a few of the Kens that we'll see in the film.

Although the details of the Barbie movie plot are still being kept a secret, we do know that Barbie (Margot Robbie) will be expelled from Barbie Land, forcing her to travel to the real world with her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling). Now, we also have some images of the human characters that they will meet, played by America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt. Hopefully, as summer approaches, there will be more sneak peaks of the whimsical movie.

If you want to see what you would like as a Barbie, the movie has released a selfie generator that will transform your photo in the style of the official Barbie movie posters. You can check that out here.

The Barbie movie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie has released a bunch of posters, each one featuring one of the many cast members from the film.

The posters are as colorful as the film and include a signature silhouette of the Mattel logo as the backdrop as all the different Barbies are introduced.

While all of the Barbies are listed with their occupations, the Kens feature some variation of “He's just Ken.”

The cast also includes the controversial Midge, who was supposed to be Barbie's pregnant friend.

Even the short-lived Allan, a character introduced in 1964 as Ken's friend who could also fit into Ken's clothes, will be in the film.

There are also some “human” characters who will likely make an appearance after Barbie leaves Barbieland.

People online have been having a field day with these posters and eagerly creating their own.

“this barbie is everything. everywhere, all at once.” gasp thats a good tagline https://t.co/npGLQHI4b4 — cay (@koralinadean) April 5, 2023

this barbie is a starrrrrr!! pic.twitter.com/acS7mHlYH3 — stephanie ✶ (@nitefilm) April 4, 2023

this barbie is a homosexual pic.twitter.com/6E3C3uGHxZ — haley (@tasholey) April 5, 2023

this (barbie) is the way. pic.twitter.com/RpPj1HygT9 — sage⁵⁰¹ mando era (@ahsokasgoggles) April 4, 2023

This is a shrimp, on the Barbie. pic.twitter.com/kVl8Y2NjYY — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) April 5, 2023

The Barbie movie comes out on July 21, 2023. In the meantime, watch the latest teaser trailer:

Barbie the Movie: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [Variety]

All images via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie.

Related Articles:

People React to First Look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film

Warner Bros Releases First Look at Highly Anticipated ‘Barbie’ Movie

Barbie: The History and Legacy of the World’s Most Famous Doll