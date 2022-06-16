Home / Entertainment / Movies

People React to First Look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film

By Margherita Cole on June 16, 2022
Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie Movie

Although Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie is still a year away, there is already plenty of excitement circulating online. Last month, we saw the first look of Margot Robbie made up in the classic Barbie doll style with her blonde hair and baby blue top, driving a cotton candy pink convertible. This month, Warner Bros. released an image of Ryan Gosling, who is playing Barbie's boyfriend, Ken, and people had strong reactions to the transformation.

Gosling sports an open denim vest, bleached blond hair, and an orange tan. Like his co-star, he is also placed against a bright pink backdrop, which is likely a glimpse of Barbieland—the home of Ken and Barbie in the upcoming film. Although we don't know much about what Ken's personality will be in the live-action adaptation (yet), this image has sparked a lot of feelings online.

Most people seem to be very ready for the immersive Barbie experience, especially after seeing Gosling's manicured look. “I’m so happy like how do they keep making such good things. You’d think they’d run out of incredible things to make but then Greta Gerwig is like actually I’m gonna direct a Barbie movie and Ryan Gosling will be Ken. Just very good,” says one Twitter user. Others have commented on the drastic change in Gosling's appearance. “Can't wait to steal Ryan Gosling's new personality,” says another account.

In the movie, Barbie is exiled from Barbieland and is forced to venture into the real world. Other celebrities that will be participating in the project include America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Barbie will be released in theaters July 21, 2023. Scroll down to see more Twitter reactions to Gosling as Ken.

Warner Bros. has released the first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

People have strong reactions to Gosling's transformation into Barbie's boyfriend.

Barbie will be released July 21, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

All images via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Barbie.

