Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video

By Margherita Cole on July 26, 2023

Crowds flocked to the theaters to see Barbie come alive in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation on opening weekend. And while Margot Robbie embodies the titular character on screen, a different Barbie is now turning heads online. Eye Studio shared a mind-boggling video of a massive 3D Barbie doll breaking free from her hot pink box and standing next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai—the tallest building in the world.

Although it’s only 16 seconds long, the clip immediately grabs your attention. It shows the enormous Mattel Barbie box placed next to the skyscraper with the striped swimsuit-clad figure standing inside. All of a sudden, Barbie springs to life and steps through the plastic wrapping to pose outside the box. However, as statuesque as she is, the 2,722-foot Burj Khalifa is still taller.

“Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?” Eye Studio captioned the post. Amazingly, the video was shot on an iPhone before Barbie was superimposed in the footage. Many in the comments praised the special effects, calling the animation both terrifying and mesmerizing. The video has already accumulated over 180,000 likes and over 1 million views. “It's our most viewed content ever,” Eye Studio creative director Juhi Rupaniadmitted says. “I wish I could give you an explanation as to what happened with the algorithm, but the truth is we don’t know what happened.”

You can watch the incredible video below.

Eye Studio's video of a 3D Barbie walking out of her box next to the Burj Khalifa went viral.

Eye Studio: Instagram
h/t: [UNILAD]

All images via Eye Studio.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
