Serenity in Nature Captured Through Hatched Fountain Pen Drawings in Blue Ink

Nature has always been a go-to source of inspiration for artists, both past and present. Trees, clouds, mountains, and oceans have been interpreted in countless ways, each reflecting the unique vision of the artist. UK-based artist and illustrator Harry Frost adds his own voice to this tradition with a series of ink drawings that celebrate his love for the natural world.

Taking inspiration from the landscapes around him, Frost uses a fountain pen and blue ink to render thoughtful snapshots of nature in his sketchbooks. “I sometimes refer to myself as a ‘visual magpie’ who loves both the grandeur of clouds passing over the landscape as much as the smaller, intricate details that may be missed along the way,” Frost tells My Modern Met. “As a keen observer of the natural world, I translate these fleeting moments through my artistic practice, fountain pen drawings, and sketchbook pages.”

Drawing with a flowing fountain pen allows Frost to mindfully connect with his subject matter as he puts pen to paper. He explains, “When creating a new drawing, the smooth flow of ink from the nib of my pen onto the paper is at times a meditative process that allows me to slow down and to spend time to fully engage with both the tactile nature of drawing along with the stories I wish to tell with each particular drawing.”

This meditative sense of serenity is felt by more than the artist himself. It radiates from the art itself, washing over viewers like a wave of tranquility. One online admirer says of Frost’s work: “The simplicity in your drawings feels like poetry.” This visual “poetry” is evident in his countless markings that make up the textured bark, gnarled branches, and bountiful leaves of various trees—a subject that Frost revisits time and time again.

Using the hatching technique, Frost captures an impressive level of detail, relying solely on lines to build texture and tonal depth. Sketchbooks play an integral role in his creative practice, giving him the space to try out different ideas. “Using a sketchbook allows me to have the freedom to both create and experiment with my line quality, mark making, and compositions,” he says. “With the turning of each fresh page, there is the possibility to create and engage with the world through drawing.”

Check out some of the artist’s brilliant nature drawings below and for even more, follow Harry Frost on Instagram. If you’re a fan of his work, you can also grab prints, bookmarks, and tattoo “blessings” of his original fountain pen drawings from his online store.

UK-based artist and illustrator Harry Frost creates blue ink drawings that celebrate his love of nature.

Using the hatching technique, he captures an impressive level of detail, relying solely on lines to build texture and tonal depth.

Drawing with a flowing fountain pen allows Frost to mindfully connect with his subject matter as he puts pen to paper.

He has a particular affinity for trees, capturing their textured bark, gnarled branches, and bountiful leaves in his signature style.

In addition to trees, sheep and other fauna tend to make appearances in Frost’s pen drawings.

Regardless of the subject, there is a shared sense of serenity in his art.

Each thoughtful snapshot of nature captures a serene moment in time.

Harry Frost: Website | Instagram | Cara

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Harry Frost.

