Flickering Window Lights Transform Architectural Drawings Into Inviting Animated Scenes

By Emma Taggart on January 20, 2025

 

Architectural sketches are great for capturing a building’s details, but bringing its life and character to the page isn’t always easy. Ukrainian artist Nikita Busyak has found a unique way to do just that—by digitally enhancing his drawings with warm yellow light. This technique makes the windows appear to glow, transforming the sketches into captivating night scenes.

Busyak begins by using Micron pens to craft his cityscapes with intricate linework, hatch shading, and detailed markings. While his black-and-white drawings are impressive on their own, they truly transform when he adds his signature touch of light. While the artist’s earlier works showcase still scenes with static glows emanating from windows and balconies, his latest creations take it a step further. Using digital animation, he brings the scenes to life, making it appear as if someone inside the building is flicking the lights on and off.

Many of Busyak’s artworks are inspired by the architecture found in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine. Unfortunately, some parts of the region have been damaged due to the current war, but Busyak’s drawings offer a reminder of the city’s beauty. Each window “light” is cleverly animated to illuminate the area’s stunning architectural details, highlighting intricate brickwork and ornate façades.

Busyak showcases a deep understanding of how light shapes a scene—in one piece, the artist creates the illusion of light spilling onto the street, while in another, a warm glow gently illuminates a tree lining the road. Each piece evokes the feeling that hidden lives are unfolding within the pages of his sketchbook after dark.

Ukrainian artist Nikita Busyak digitally enhances his architectural drawings to add warm yellow light to the building windows.

 

Using clever animation techniques, he brings the scenes to life, making it appear as if someone inside the building is flicking the lights on and off.

 

Each window "light" illuminates stunning architectural details, like intricate brickwork and ornate façades.

 

Each piece evokes the feeling that hidden lives are unfolding within the pages of his sketchbook after dark.

 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikita Busyak.

