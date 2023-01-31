Home / News

Marie Kondo Admits She’s “Kind of Given Up” On Keeping Her Home Tidy and Shares Why

By Sara Barnes on January 31, 2023
Marie Kondo

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos
Perhaps more than anyone, Marie Kondo is known for her commitment to tidiness. She’s the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. The famous self-help book was later the inspiration for the popular Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. But recently, Kondo revealed that she’s not so neat anymore. She’s let herself become like the rest of us, presumably with an unorganized junk drawer she fears opening.

After the birth of her third child in 2021, Kondo admits that she’s let her house get messy. “Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said during a webinar and virtual tea ceremony. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

In her recent book titled Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home, she writes about the Japanese concept kurashi, or “way of life.” At the heart of her writing remains joy. This means, in part, creating your own routines based on what brings you happiness. Kondo offers advice and actionable steps in Kurashi at Home, which includes recognizing the small things that make you happy deep within yourself. Maybe it’s the sun hitting your face on a walk or the warmth of a cup of coffee between your hands.

For those struggling with keeping everything in its right place, breathe a sigh of relief; sometimes, life just doesn’t work that way, and that’s okay.

Professional tidier Marie Kondo recently admitted that she's not so neat anymore and is okay with a messier home.

 

After the birth of her third child in 2021, Kondo is prioritizing spending time with her children at home.

 

h/t: [NPR]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
