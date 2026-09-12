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This San Diego Restaurant Invites You To Dine as the Ocean Waves Crash Next to Your Table

By Linnea Pejcha on September 12, 2026

 

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A post shared by The Marine Room (@themarineroom)

Oceanfront dining takes on a whole new meaning at The Marine Room in the La Jolla neighborhood in San Diego, California. Situated directly along the shoreline, the restaurant gives diners a front-row seat to the power of the Pacific Ocean. During high tide, waves don’t just appear in the distance, but they crash directly against the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows, creating the surreal feeling that you're eating dinner from beneath the sea.

The Marine Room has occupied this unusual spot along La Jolla shores since 1941. Large windows look directly out onto the Pacific, where the view can change dramatically depending on the time of day and the tide. At sunset, diners can watch the sky transform over the water, while particularly high tides bring waves surging against the glass.

The experience has become such an important part of the restaurant that The Marine Room hosts a High Tide Dinner Series, scheduling dinners to coincide with especially high tides. From the safety of their tables, guests can watch as the water rises and waves explode across the windows only inches away.

Of course, having the ocean quite literally at your doorstep comes with its challenges. During the restaurant’s early years, its original windows weren’t strong enough to withstand the winter surf and had to be boarded up during storms. The glass was eventually replaced with much stronger panes, but in 1982, powerful El Niño storms still managed to flood the restaurant. The damage led to a nine-month renovation and further reinforcement of the building.

Since then, the restaurant’s windows have continued to stand up to the Pacific, allowing the very force that once threatened the building to become one of its most distinctive features.

Sea creatures are also an important part of the dining experience. Over the years, diners have been able to spot dolphins, leopard sharks, and migrating whales from the restaurant. In 2016, a young sea lion even found her way through a back door and settled into one of the restaurant’s booths. The pup, later named Marina, was rescued and rehabilitated by SeaWorld before being released back into the ocean.

Today, more than 80 years after The Marine Room first opened, the waves remain central to the experience. For anyone lucky enough to visit during high tide, dinner comes with a reminder of the power and beauty of the ocean.

The Marine Room occupies a location directly on the La Jolla waterfront and has been giving visitors a unique dining experience for years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Marine Room (@themarineroom)

During high tide, waves crash directly against the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling windows, creating the surreal feeling that you're eating dinner from beneath the sea.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Marine Room (@themarineroom)

The restaurant has survived powerful El Niño storms and major renovations, but continues to stand up to the Pacific and embrace its relationship to the ocean just beyond the glass.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Marine Room (@themarineroom)

The Marine Room: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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